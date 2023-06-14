Jennie of BLACKPINK apologizes for leaving concert midway, expresses gratitude for fans' support

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennie's heartfelt apology and gratitude towards fans for leaving the concert midway showed her deep dedication and immense appreciation for their unwavering support during this challenging time.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:22 AM IST

    BLACKPINK's Jennie has issued a heartfelt apology to fans for leaving the stage midway through the group's BORN PINK Melbourne concert on June 11. The unexpected departure left fans concerned, but her management agency, YG Entertainment, later confirmed that Jennie's health had deteriorated and she was recuperating. Taking to her Instagram story, Jennie shared a brief note expressing her regret for not being able to complete the show and thanked fans for their understanding and support during this challenging time.

    Before the concert, Jennie was absent from the soundcheck session, and fellow member Rose explained that she was resting to conserve her strength for the main performance. Jennie initially believed she could push through the entire concert but had to make the difficult decision to leave the stage when her health worsened.

    YG Entertainment released an official statement, apologizing to fans and emphasizing Jennie's determination to continue performing until the end. However, upon receiving medical advice, the agency promptly ensured Jennie received the necessary rest and stability.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

    Coincidentally, these events unfolded amid rumors of Jennie's potential involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. YG Entertainment has denied speculation regarding her participation in the Team Agents of Atlas. Recently, Jennie made her acting debut in the international web series, "The Idol," alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.

    As fans eagerly await Jennie's recovery, her apology serves as a reminder of the dedication and hard work she puts into her performances. The support and understanding from fans undoubtedly mean the world to her as she strives to regain her health.

