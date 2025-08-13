Veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan is facing backlash after a viral video showed her angrily pushing a man who approached her for a selfie at a public event in New Delhi.

Veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan is once again making headlines—not for her work in Parliament, but for her temper. A video that surfaced on social media shows her losing her cool at a public event, sparking outrage and widespread criticism online.

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 12, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, where Jaya Bachchan was attending a gathering. During the event, a man approached her to take a selfie. However, rather than calmly declining, Jaya reportedly became visibly angry. The viral video shows her pushing the man aside and scolding him sternly, saying, "What are you doing? What is this?" Her sharp tone and intense glare shocked many of the onlookers.

The man, visibly embarrassed, began apologizing immediately. Despite his apologies, the veteran actress continued to express her displeasure. The incident has triggered a wave of reactions on social media, with many users accusing her of arrogance and questioning her attitude toward the public.

One user commented, “She could have just said no. Pushing someone in a public place is not acceptable, especially from a public figure.” Another wrote, “This is not the first time she’s lashed out. If a BJP MP had done this, there would have been chaos.”

Jaya Bachchan has often voiced her discomfort with media attention, especially paparazzi culture. In past interviews, she has expressed her dislike for unsolicited photography and has insisted she prefers to be photographed only during official events.

However, critics argue that being in public life comes with responsibilities—including handling uncomfortable situations with grace. This latest outburst has once again ignited the debate about how public figures should behave in public spaces.