During a Mumbai event on November 13, 2025, Jaya Bachchan, with daughter Shweta Bachchan, angrily scolded photographers. The viral video shows her expressing frustration at their intrusive behavior.

Bollywood actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan, known for her often tense relationship with the paparazzi, is once again in the news. On Thursday (November 13), she attended an event in Mumbai alongside her daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The paparazzi were present to cover the event, and during the shoot, they allegedly made a comment that angered Jaya.

Jaya Confronts the Paparazzi

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Jaya can be seen turning toward the photographers and angrily saying, “Be quiet, shut your mouths. Take photos… that’s it. You people take photos, but don’t be rude. You keep making comments.” Her daughter Shweta intervened and escorted her away, helping to calm the situation.

Public Reactions to the Viral Video

The footage has sparked mixed reactions online. Supporters praised her, with one user writing, “She is actually right,” and another commenting, “Today she seems right. The media has stooped a bit low.” Others criticized her behavior, with comments such as, “Madam, you are the rude one,” and, “Why do you even take her photo? Your respect is in your own hands.”

A History of Standing Her Ground

This is not the first time Jaya Bachchan has publicly expressed her anger at intrusive behavior. In a previous viral incident, a woman tried to touch her and request a photo; Jaya pushed the hand away and calmly showed her the exit, emphasizing her demand for personal space and respect.

The viral video has reignited the debate about celebrity privacy and the boundaries paparazzi should maintain, with social media users divided over the actress’s assertive response.