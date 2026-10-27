People are not asking about Trisha's political entry for the first time. Actor Vijay recently launched his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, and people are discussing it heavily. Trisha's name pops up frequently in this exact context. Many Vijay fans and TVK supporters reportedly want Trisha to join politics.

These talks increased heavily after the actress received a grand welcome in Coimbatore. Trisha already commands a massive fan base in the cinema industry. Some people are very curious to see her next move in politics.

However, fan support or a massive event crowd does not confirm a political entry. We must note that actress Trisha has not released any official announcement about this.