Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan spotted with his family at Mannat’s terrace (WATCH VIDEO)

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' made a box office milestone. While basking in the success of Jawan, a viral video featured the celebrity with his kids, Aryan and Suhana.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    After shattering the box office collection, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' wrote history. During the film's popularity, a viral video showed the actor relaxing with his children, Aryan and Suhana. Shah Rukh's 'Jawan' has been a box-office success, with audiences captivated by the actor's portrayal. Amid all the love and admiration for the film, Bollywood's Badshah was photographed chilling with his children, Aryan and Suhana, at Mannat.

    Since the film's debut in cinemas, fans have been obsessed with SRK's characters in 'Jawan'. Aside from the actor, people are crazy about his relationship with South Lady starlet Nayanthara, who made her Bollywood debut.

    As the film's success grew, fans gathered outside Mannat to catch sight of the star. However, the actor did arrive at Mannat again, this time with his children, Suhana and Aryan. Instead of appearing on the balcony, SRK was seen lounging on the Mannat terrace with his children, Suhana and Aryan, in a viral video. However, it is unclear if the third lady in the video is Suhana or Gauri Khan.

    About Jawan
    'Jawan,' directed by Tamil director Atlee, was released globally in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone specialise in the high-octane action thriller. At its core, 'Jawan' is a father-son narrative that exposes many social and political themes via its hero, played by Shah Rukh. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra all feature in the film, as does Sanjay Dutt in a cameo.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
