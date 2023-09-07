Jawan star Nayanthara shares pictures of her two 'Krishnas' on Janmashtami

Nayanthara's Janmashtami celebration with her twin sons, coupled with the buzz around her film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has generated excitement. The movie's early reviews are highly positive, with advance ticket sales already exceeding Rs 37 crores globally. Special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun add to the anticipation

Jawan star Nayanthara recently shared a heartwarming picture on the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrating the festival with her "Two Krishnas," referring to her twin boys. Nayanthara and her partner, Vignesh Shivan, are filled with excitement as they mark the first Janmashtami of their adorable twin sons.

Simultaneously, Nayanthara's latest film, "Jawan," is generating significant buzz and is poised to set new records at the box office. The movie features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and early reviews are pouring in with overwhelmingly positive feedback from the audience.

Ridhi Dogra, Nayanthara's co-star in "Jawan," couldn't contain her excitement and praised the film as the "film of the century." She expressed her belief that viewers are in for an "Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience." She also lauded Shah Rukh Khan's performance, stating that he has delivered an exceptional performance.

Also Read: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

The anticipation surrounding "Jawan" is palpable, with advance ticket sales already crossing an impressive Rs 37 crores worldwide. The film's release has garnered attention and support from various quarters, including South superstar Mahesh Babu, who extended his best wishes to SRK for the movie's success. Mahesh Babu even expressed his intention to watch the film with his family in a theater.

Furthermore, "Jawan" is expected to feature special cameo appearances by South megastars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, known for his recent hit "Pushpa."

The excitement and positive reception surrounding "Jawan" indicate that it is poised to make a significant impact on the box office and win the hearts of audiences across the globe.

ALSO READ: Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions