Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan star Nayanthara shares pictures of her two 'Krishnas' on Janmashtami

    Nayanthara's Janmashtami celebration with her twin sons, coupled with the buzz around her film "Jawan" starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has generated excitement. The movie's early reviews are highly positive, with advance ticket sales already exceeding Rs 37 crores globally. Special cameos by South superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun add to the anticipation

    Jawan star Nayanthara shares pictures of her two 'Krishnas' on Janmashtami ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Jawan star Nayanthara recently shared a heartwarming picture on the occasion of Janmashtami, celebrating the festival with her "Two Krishnas," referring to her twin boys. Nayanthara and her partner, Vignesh Shivan, are filled with excitement as they mark the first Janmashtami of their adorable twin sons.

    Simultaneously, Nayanthara's latest film, "Jawan," is generating significant buzz and is poised to set new records at the box office. The movie features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and early reviews are pouring in with overwhelmingly positive feedback from the audience.

    Ridhi Dogra, Nayanthara's co-star in "Jawan," couldn't contain her excitement and praised the film as the "film of the century." She expressed her belief that viewers are in for an "Incredibly Supremely Immensely successful Cinematic Euphoric viewing experience." She also lauded Shah Rukh Khan's performance, stating that he has delivered an exceptional performance.

    Also Read: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox

    The anticipation surrounding "Jawan" is palpable, with advance ticket sales already crossing an impressive Rs 37 crores worldwide. The film's release has garnered attention and support from various quarters, including South superstar Mahesh Babu, who extended his best wishes to SRK for the movie's success. Mahesh Babu even expressed his intention to watch the film with his family in a theater.

    Furthermore, "Jawan" is expected to feature special cameo appearances by South megastars Thalapathy Vijay and Allu Arjun, known for his recent hit "Pushpa."

    The excitement and positive reception surrounding "Jawan" indicate that it is poised to make a significant impact on the box office and win the hearts of audiences across the globe.

    ALSO READ: Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial ATG

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites RBA

    Jawan movie LEAKED: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film out on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites

    Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions RBA

    Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

    Mammootty turns 72: Glance at Malayalam superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, and more vma eai

    Mammootty turns 72: Glance at Malayalam superstar's net worth, luxurious cars, and more

    Recent Stories

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit snt

    India or Bharat? China interferes in India's internal affairs, mouthpiece lectures PM Modi ahead of G20 Summit

    India name change controversy: UN reacts to 'Bharat' debate amid G20 invitations fiasco; check details AJR

    India name change controversy: UN reacts to 'Bharat' debate amid G20 invitations fiasco; check details

    Kerala: KSEB staff's mass casual leave for trip leads to 16-hour power failure rkn

    Kerala: KSEB staff's mass casual leave for trip leads to 16-hour power failure

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial ATG

    Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial

    Football We changed football history: Ronaldo on his rivalry with Messi (WATCH) osf

    We changed football history: Ronaldo on his rivalry with Messi (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon