Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome

    After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-led much-awaited pan-Indian action-thriller film Jawan has released today in India. Creating more craze and showing more power of SRK fandom, the posters of SRK got decorated with flower garlands in Chennai as his film got a warm welcome in Chennai.

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's posters decorated with flower garlands in Chennai; superstar's film gets warm welcome vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Amid much wait and anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan-led pan-India actioner-thriller extravaganza film Jawan, helmed by maverick South filmmaker Atlee Kumar, was released worldwide on September 7, today. While we wait for the reviews to pour in, the craze of SRK fandom in the country is unprecedented. One such example is the Rohini Theatre, Chennai. Considered the den of Rajnikanth fans, the theatre got crowded in no time, but this time for King Khan.

    ALSO READ: Sukhee trailer OUT: Shilpa Shetty marks her comeback alongside Amit Sadh in Sonal Joshi directorial

    An X user named Rocky Bhai shared a picture outside the Rohini theatre, capturing a gigantic and massive SRK poster with garlands around the neck. Just below, a crowd of eager fans were swarming in to get inside the movie theatre. The post by the user was captioned, "CRAZE FOR SRK IN SOUTH INDIA 🔥 Chennai - Rohini Cinemas 👏 King of Indian Cinema 💣😳💥 #Jawan #Jawanfdfs #JawanFirstDayFirstShow."

     

    For the unversed, Rohini Theatre is a famous cinema hall located in Chennai, India. It holds a special place in the hearts of residents in Chennai and is known for its historical significance in the entertainment scene. Rohini Theatre is particularly renowned for screening Tamil movies and has been a hub for film enthusiasts for many decades, especially for films by Rajinikanth. It has witnessed the premiere of numerous blockbuster Tamil films and remains a popular destination for moviegoers in Chennai.

    Meanwhile, the moment has finally arrived! Shah Rukh Khan-led pan-Indian action-thriller film ‘Jawan’ has made its grand debut in theatres, and the excitement and zealousness among fans has reached an all-time high. Today, on September 7, the film graced the silver screen, drawing massive crowds and sparking jubilant celebrations as eager moviegoers rushed to catch the crack-of-dawn 6 a.m. screenings. Yes, you read that correctly. Social media is currently ablaze with videos showcasing exuberant gatherings outside cinema halls as enthusiastic fans gather for the very first show of the day, overflowing with anticipation.

    ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar shines spotlight on Bharat with title change for 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster released

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mammootty's latest post on his birthday goes viral; The new jersey look shocks the internet rkn

    Mammootty's latest post on his birthday goes viral; The new jersey look shocks the internet

    Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner vma

    Singer Joe Jonas spends quality time with daughters after filing divorce from Sophie Turner

    "Bramayugam" first look: Grey beard with stained teeth; Mammootty in a hero or villain role? rkn

    "Bramayugam" first look: Grey beard with stained teeth; Mammootty in a hero or villain role?

    Haddi REVIEW: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest movie worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Haddi REVIEW: Is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest movie worth watching? Read THIS

    Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik posts cryptic message after actor opened up about mental health ATG

    Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik posts cryptic message after actor opened up about mental health

    Recent Stories

    G20 Summit 2023: From Gita app to unique virtual game, what delegates will experience at digital zones (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit 2023: From Gita app to unique virtual game, what delegates will experience at digital zones (WATCH)

    Mammootty's latest post on his birthday goes viral; The new jersey look shocks the internet rkn

    Mammootty's latest post on his birthday goes viral; The new jersey look shocks the internet

    Tennis US Open 2023: 'Ten out of Ten' - Medvedev reveals how he's feeling after reaching semis (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: 'Ten out of Ten' - Medvedev reveals how he's feeling after reaching semis (WATCH)

    ISRO Aditya-L1 spacecraft captures stunning selfie of Earth and Moon; see pics AJR

    ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft captures stunning selfie of Earth and Moon | WATCH

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads vkp

    SC adjourns Cauvery water hearing, protests erupt with farmers hurling on roads

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon