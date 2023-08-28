Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT

The audience's long wait has finally ended, as the trailer is all set to drop on August 31st. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Jawan advance booking sold out within minutes

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits theatres in over two weeks, and the anticipation is growing by the day. All fans can think about right now is September 7. Advance booking for 'Jawan' has already begun in worldwide locations such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, among others. Only a few places in Mumbai opened advance reservations in India. Fans did not waste any time in purchasing tickets. Interestingly, audiences in Thane purchased tickets for as much as Rs 1100. In advance bookings, 'Jawan' seats were sold out in 15 minutes.

About Jawan:

Jawan' hits theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film. The film is billed as commercial entertainment, with the actor playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to score for the film, making him a solo composer in Bollywood for the first time.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.