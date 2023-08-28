Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan movie: Know when Shah Rukh Khan's film trailer will be released; date is OUT

    The audience's long wait has finally ended, as the trailer is all set to drop on August 31st. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 6:44 PM IST

    With its exciting tracks, Shah Rukh Khan's highly awaited film Jawan leaves no stone left to keep the audience on the edge. Amidst all this, the public eagerly anticipates further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer, which will be released on August 31, 2023.

    The audience's enthusiasm for Jawan is palpable across the country. While the preview only provided a brief glance into the universe of this enormous action entertainment, the trailer has now arrived. The audience's long wait is finally over, as the trailer will be released on Thursday, August 31st, 2023. There are less than two weeks till the film's premiere, and the teaser will undoubtedly raise anticipation for SRK's action-packed entertainment. 



    Jawan advance booking sold out within minutes
    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' hits theatres in over two weeks, and the anticipation is growing by the day. All fans can think about right now is September 7. Advance booking for 'Jawan' has already begun in worldwide locations such as the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, among others. Only a few places in Mumbai opened advance reservations in India. Fans did not waste any time in purchasing tickets. Interestingly, audiences in Thane purchased tickets for as much as Rs 1100. In advance bookings, 'Jawan' seats were sold out in 15 minutes.

    About Jawan:
    Jawan' hits theatres globally on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, among others. Deepika Padukone will also make a cameo appearance in the film. The film is billed as commercial entertainment, with the actor playing both an intelligence officer and a robber. Filming occurred in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan, and Aurangabad. Anirudh Ravichander was picked to score for the film, making him a solo composer in Bollywood for the first time.

    'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment production directed by Atlee and co-produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma. The film will be released in theatres globally on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

