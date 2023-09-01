'Alchemy of Souls' to 'Mr Queen': 7 best period K-drama on OTT

Entertainment
Explore captivating period K-dramas on OTT platforms, featuring romance, intrigue, and historical settings. Discover your next binge-worthy series today.
Soul-switched sorceress and cursed nobleman team up to change their fates. Together, they must face the challenges that come their way.
A modern-day writer finds himself connected to a mysterious past in the 1930s during the Japanese occupation of Korea.
Mixing historical and fantasy elements, this series features a modern woman transported back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty, navigating palace intrigues and love affairs.
This historical epic portrays the tumultuous times during the transition from the Goryeo Dynasty to the Joseon Dynasty, with a focus on the rise of key figures.
Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the drama revolves around a young woman who disguises herself as a eunuch and becomes a close aide to the crown prince.
This light-hearted drama portrays the journey of a young woman striving to become a historian in a conservative society during the 19th century.
A modern chef's soul is transported to the body of a Joseon queen. He must adjust to his new life while trying to solve a mystery and protect the kingdom.