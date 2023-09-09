Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan box office collection day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film enters Rs 100 crore club in India

    Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. So far, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 127.50 crore in India.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has surpassed the 100 crore milestone at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the film grossed more over 50 crore on its first Friday. The film, directed by Atlee, has received positive feedback from reviewers, celebrities, and fans. According to Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned 53 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages. The film grossed 74.5 crore on Thursday. The film grossed $65.5 million in Hindi, 5.3 million in Tamil, and 3.7 million in Telugu. So now, the film has earned a total of 127.50 crore in India.

    Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans and pens note
    Reacting to fans' positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, "Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying at the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!"

    SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu laud Shah Rukh
    Fiilmmaker SS Rajamouli gave a shout-out to Khan after Jawan broke all records at the Indian box office. Taking to his official handle on X, he posted, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening. Congratulations @Atlee_dir for continuing the success streak in the north too, and congrats to the team of #Jawan for the stupendous success…:)."

    Replying to Rajamouli's post, Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you so much, sir. We are all learning from your creative inputs for cinema. Please see it as and when you can. Then call me to tell me if I can be a mass hero also. Ha ha. Love and regards sir."

    Mahesh Babu also praised the Jawan team on X. He wrote, "#Jawan... Blockbuster cinema… @Atlee_dir delivers king size entertainment with the King himself!! Comes up with his career's best film… The aura, charisma and screen presence of @iamsrk are unmatched… He’s on fire here !! Jawan will break his own records… how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends.”

    Shah Rukh replied, “Thank you so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you, my friend.”

    About Jawan
    Jawan was premiered in theatres worldwide on Janmashtami (September 7). Directed by Atlee, it stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone is seen in an extended cameo.

