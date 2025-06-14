"Zootopia 2" previewed at Annecy Festival reveals returning characters Judy and Nick investigating a reptile newcomer, Gary De'Snake (Ke Huy Quan)

The makers of 'Zootopia 2' on Friday, offering the first major preview of the highly anticipated sequel during a packed presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Director and writer Jared Bush, who is also Disney Animation's new chief creative officer, made his Annecy debut with the film, revealing new footage from Zootopia 2 at the Bonlieu Scène Nationale.

The sequel to Disney's 2016 Oscar-winning hit reunites audiences with rabbit police officer Judy Hopps and former con-artist fox Nick Wilde as they investigate a mysterious new arrival in the mammal metropolis: a reptile named Gary De'Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Bush stated that they cast Quan after seeing the enthusiastic Oscar winner on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They decided he had the perfect enthusiasm to portray Gary, the dangerous yet misunderstood snake.

Bush directs alongside returning Zootopia co-director Byron Howard, with Yvett Merino producing. The voice cast features returning stars Ginnifer Goodwin as rabbit police officer Judy Hopps, Jason Bateman as sly fox turned rookie cop Nick Wilde, and Shakira as pop star Gazelle (who's a gazelle, natch). Shakira has recorded a new original song for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Quan, other franchise newcomers include Fortune Feimster as Nibbles Maplestick, a conspiracy-minded beaver who lives in the Marsh Market, one of the film's new Zootopia locations, and Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby, a quokka therapist assigned to treat Nick and Judy after their first undercover operation as partners ends in disaster. French film star Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional) will play a new character, a tough French goat cop, in a cameo in the film's English version.

Bush revealed the outline of the film's plot, which sees Nick and Judy on the run from the Zootopia police after they discover a conspiracy involving Gary De'Snake and a mysterious book of Zootopia lore. Bush screened several work-in-progress scenes from the movie, giving the Annecy audience a glimpse at Nick and Judy's first therapy session, a journey through Marsh Market, and the return of Nick and the return of Mr. Big, the Godfather-style shrew from the first movie (voiced with a Brando-like growl by Maurice LaMarche), as per the outlet.

Friday's Annecy session also included a tribute to legendary Disney director Ron Clements (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin), who was inducted into the festival's Walk of Fame. In a surprise announcement, Bush said Clements was coming out of retirement and rejoining Disney to act as a mentor for younger writers and animators at the studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zootopia 2 is set for release in the United States on November 26.