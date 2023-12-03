Jahnvi Kapoor reminisces about her mother Sri Devi's legacy; says working on 'Devara' feels like "homecoming"

Jahnvi Kapoor preps for her Telugu debut in 'Devara' alongside Jr. NTR. She discusses her inaugural venture into Telugu cinema and reflects on the impact of her mother's influence on her work.

Jahnvi Kapoor is getting ready for her first appearance in a Telugu film called "Devara," where she acts alongside Jr. NTR. The revelation of her character's name, 'Thangam,' accompanied by her first look, drew attention for its striking resemblance to her late legendary mother, actress Sridevi.

Talking about her entry into Telugu films and her mother's influence, Janhvi shared, "It's my first Telugu film. so, a lot of my time is spent in learning the dialogues as I don't speak the language. My mum spoke to us in Hindi and English at home. But whenever we went to Chennai (Tamil Nadu), more often than not. she would speak in Tamil. I am more familiar with Tamil than I am with Telugu".

Janhvi expresses a feeling of nostalgia and connection while working on the film, describing it as a "homecoming." She said, “I feel ki main ghar aa gayi hoon. Everyone on set feels like my own. I don't know if It's because of my intense emotional attachment to mum or if l am feeling attached to her by doing a film down south. It's spiritual" she added further.

Balancing her career in both Hindi and South Indian cinema, Janhvi Kapoor is unquestionably continuing the legacy of her late mother, Sridevi Ji. Similar to Sridevi, who achieved great success in both South and Hindi cinema, Janhvi has made a mark in Bollywood with her excellent performances and is now gearing up for her Telugu debut in 'Devara,' set to be released in April.

Looking forward, Janhvi is all set to appear in the upcoming film 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.'

