Janhvi Kapoor health update: Actress discharged from hospital after suffering from severe food illness

Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after contracting a severe food illness. The actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and almost two days later, the actress has been discharged and is doing much better. Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, recently issued an update on her health. Boney told Zoom that Janhvi was discharged this morning and is doing much better now. Janhvi Kapoor has received devoted care and support from her loved ones, including her father, sister Khushi Kapoor, and rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who have been by her side during her ordeal.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon appear in 'Ulajh', the trailer unveiled on Wednesday. In this gripping drama, Janhvi plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught up in a hazardous personal intrigue while working at the London Embassy. As she navigates the complexity of her career-defining role, she becomes embroiled in the weight of her legacy and a web of duplicity in which every ally may be an adversary.

'Ulajh', which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, was directed by National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria. It will hit theaters on August 2, 2024. Meanwhile, Janhvi will soon reconnect with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar's upcoming film. The two, who made their Bollywood debuts together in Dhadak, will reportedly appear in Neeraj Ghaywan's forthcoming film, which will be released in October 2024. It will also feature Vishal Jethwa in a prominent role.

Janhvi will make her Tollywood debut in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR. She plays the role of Thanga and will also appear alongside Ram Charan in his upcoming flick with Buchi Babu Sana.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi and Shikhar are not bashful about making public appearances together. They've attended red carpet events and Bollywood parties together, and they even went to Tirupathi with Orry. Janhvi once showed off a pendant with Shiku written on it. They were most recently spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Shikhar even hooted as she posed for photographs in a gold lehenga.

