Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Actress discharged from hospital after suffering from severe food illness

    Janhvi Kapoor's father Boney Kapoor informed that the actress was discharged and is doing much better now.

    Janhvi Kapoor health update: Actress discharged from hospital after suffering from severe food illness RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 21, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after contracting a severe food illness. The actress was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and almost two days later, the actress has been discharged and is doing much better. Janhvi's father, Boney Kapoor, recently issued an update on her health. Boney told Zoom that Janhvi was discharged this morning and is doing much better now.  Janhvi Kapoor has received devoted care and support from her loved ones, including her father, sister Khushi Kapoor, and rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who have been by her side during her ordeal.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon appear in 'Ulajh', the trailer unveiled on Wednesday. In this gripping drama, Janhvi plays Suhana, a young diplomat caught up in a hazardous personal intrigue while working at the London Embassy. As she navigates the complexity of her career-defining role, she becomes embroiled in the weight of her legacy and a web of duplicity in which every ally may be an adversary.

    Also read: Karnataka: Now watching movies can be costlier; state to impose 2% tax on tickets and OTT subscription fees

    'Ulajh', which stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, was directed by National Award Winner Sudhanshu Saria. It will hit theaters on August 2, 2024. Meanwhile, Janhvi will soon reconnect with Ishaan Khatter for Karan Johar's upcoming film. The two, who made their Bollywood debuts together in Dhadak, will reportedly appear in Neeraj Ghaywan's forthcoming film, which will be released in October 2024. It will also feature Vishal Jethwa in a prominent role.

    Janhvi will make her Tollywood debut in Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, co-starring Jr NTR. She plays the role of Thanga and will also appear alongside Ram Charan in his upcoming flick with Buchi Babu Sana.

    Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya

    Janhvi and Shikhar are not bashful about making public appearances together. They've attended red carpet events and Bollywood parties together, and they even went to Tirupathi with Orry. Janhvi once showed off a pendant with Shiku written on it. They were most recently spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Shikhar even hooted as she posed for photographs in a gold lehenga.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Now watching movies can be costlier; state to impose 2% tax on tickets and OTT subscription fees RBA

    Karnataka: Now watching movies can be costlier; state to impose 2% tax on tickets and OTT subscription fees

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik s*x video: Payal Malik finally reacts to VIRAL clip, calls it FAKE and edited RBA

    Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik s*x video: Payal Malik finally reacts to VIRAL clip, calls it FAKE and edited

    Bengaluru Kannada star Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food and personal clothing RBA

    Bengaluru: Darshan's health deteriorates in prison, requests for home-cooked food, personal clothing

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night RBA

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH] ATG

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details AJR

    IMD issues red alert: Heavy rains to lash Gujarat and THESE states; check details

    Guru Purnima: 6 Sai Baba temples to visit in India RKK

    Guru Purnima: 6 Sai Baba temples to visit in India

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced on July 21: Check city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel NEW prices announced on July 21: Check city-wise rates

    Karnataka IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next three days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues warning for western ghats districts as heavy rainfall expected over next 3 days

    Parlaiment monsoon session begins Monday centre to introduce six key bills vkp

    Parliament’s monsoon session begins Monday: Centre to introduce 6 key bills

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon