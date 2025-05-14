Janet Jackson to receive Icon Award at the 2025 AMAs, hosted by Jennifer Lopez, with tributes to veterans and a live performance marking Jackson's first televised show in seven years

The 2025 American Music Awards has announced that Janet Jackson will be honoured with the prestigious Icon Award for her significant cultural and global influence in the music industry.

This recognition highlights Jackson's enduring impact on music and pop culture.

As per the deadline, Janet Jackson will perform live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas to coincide with the award.

This performance marks her first televised performance in seven years, making it a highly anticipated moment of the event.

The 2025 American Music Awards, set to air on Memorial Day, May 26, will also pay tribute to US troops and veterans.

The event will feature performances and stories from active-duty service members and veterans, as well as a special award honouring a marquee talent who has made meaningful contributions to the veteran community through their platform.

As per Deadline, the AMAs have partnered with the Easy Day Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organisation dedicated to helping veterans transition to civilian life, to present these tributes.

The 2025 American Music Awards will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount plus in the US.

This marks Lopez's second time hosting the awards ceremony, having first taken on the role in 2015.

Lopez teased her return to hosting last fall's American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special on CBS. She has performed on the awards show more than 10 times and is a three-time AMA winner.

The ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by Penske Media Eldridge.