Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is generating major box office buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film has reportedly crossed ₹50 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with trade estimates pointing to a potential ₹100 crore opening

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is making headlines even before arriving in cinemas, with its reported worldwide advance booking collection crossing the ₹50 crore mark. Film industry tracker A B George shared the update in a post on X at 8:07 PM on Tuesday, October 13.

The reported milestone has added to the excitement surrounding Nelson Dilipkumar’s upcoming action entertainer, which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 15. With two days remaining before its theatrical debut, ticket sales could continue to increase as more moviegoers book their seats.

However, the ₹50 crore figure is based on the tracker’s reported update. The final advance booking total will depend on sales across domestic and overseas markets, along with ticket availability and additional shows closer to the release.

Can Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Open Above ₹100 Crore Worldwide?

With advance sales reportedly crossing ₹50 crore, expectations are building around Jailer 2’s opening-day box office performance. According to the update shared by A B George, the film could be heading towards a worldwide opening of more than ₹100 crore.

Such a start would put the spotlight firmly on the sequel’s theatrical performance and its ability to draw audiences across markets. Rajinikanth’s return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, combined with the franchise’s popularity and a star-studded cast, has made the film one of the major releases to watch.

That said, the ₹100 crore figure remains a projection rather than a confirmed collection. The final advance sales, walk-in audiences and response after the first shows will influence the film’s opening-day earnings. Actual box office figures will become clearer once the film begins its theatrical run.

Jailer 2 Cast, Crew and Theatrical Release Date

Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside returning cast members Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik.

The sequel also features S. J. Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in important roles. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are among the actors expected to appear in cameos, while Jackie Shroff also features in the film.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, with Vijay Kartik Kannan handling cinematography. R. Nirmal serves as the editor, Drk. Kiran is the production designer, and Chethan D'Souza is credited as the action director.