Jailer 2 FIRST Review: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Early overseas audience reactions praise the superstar’s screen presence, comedy and interval block, with Anirudh’s music adding impact

Superstar Rajinikanth reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. The story follows Muthuvel after he kills the first film’s main antagonist, Varman. With enemies searching for him, the former jailer goes into hiding and assumes the life of an ordinary driver.

However, his past catches up with him when hostile forces come looking for him. He must once again rely on his instincts and experience to protect himself and his loved ones. Director Nelson Dilipkumar builds the sequel around this conflict, introducing new antagonists and expanding the criminal underworld surrounding the central character.

First-half reactions praise the comedy and interval block

Early overseas audience reactions suggest that Jailer 2 gets stronger once its initial setup is established. Some viewers have described the first half as an entertaining commercial film that follows a familiar formula but delivers several crowd-pleasing moments.

Nelson’s trademark comedy and Rajinikanth’s stylish action sequences have drawn positive responses. The interval block has emerged as one of the highlights in early reactions, with fans particularly enthusiastic about the superstar’s mass appeal on the big screen.

Specific sequences, including a tea-stall scene and a coffee-shop scene, have also received praise from viewers on social media. However, the initial portions reportedly take some time to establish the story, making the pacing a potential drawback for some moviegoers.

Anirudh’s background score strengthens Rajinikanth’s mass moments

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander plays an important role in amplifying the film’s action and dramatic moments. Early audience reactions have praised his background score for adding energy to Rajinikanth’s elevation scenes and enhancing the theatrical experience.

The film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty in significant roles. Their presence adds to the curiosity surrounding the sequel’s conflict and its new set of antagonists.

One criticism raised in early reactions concerns the placement of the song “Alabolelo.” While some viewers have expressed reservations about where the track appears in the film, Rajinikanth’s screen presence and Anirudh’s music remain prominent talking points.

Overall, the early response points towards an entertainer designed to appeal particularly to Rajinikanth fans. A more definitive assessment will depend on the full range of audience reactions and how the film’s second half develops.