Ultadanga Bidhan Sangha's Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, in its 58th year, embraces the theme 'Amurta' (abstract). Conceived by artist Krishanu Pal, it encourages visitors to value intangible experiences and emotions over material possessions.

Amid the hustle and bustle of Ultadanga, a sense of peace and tranquillity awaits this year in the form of Ultadanga Bidhan Sangha's Durga Pandal in Kolkata which follows the theme of Amurta.

A Theme of Introspection and Abstract Feelings

In the relentless race of modern life, money, movable and immovable assets, and material comforts have become the foundation of our existence. But have we ever stopped to consider that we cannot take any of these possessions with us to the afterlife? The only things we carry with us are our experiences and the emotions we have felt throughout our lives.

Bringing this vision to life, Ultadanga Bidhan Sangha, in its 58th year, presents 'Amurta', an artistic creation conceived by artist Krishanu Pal. This Durga Puja pandal encourages visitors to think, immerse themselves in introspection, and undoubtedly leave them spellbound with its unique artistic expression.

The entrance of the Durga Pandal featured the installation of artificial birds signifying freedom.

Committee Explains 'Amurta' Concept

While talking to ANI, Santosh, a Puja committee member, said that this year's theme is Amurta which refers to "abstract feelings." He said, "Our theme this time is Amurta. Shilpi Kishanu Pal has created this concept. What we see, everything in the world that we see, is abstract in the name of feelings. What we cannot see is abstract. Like our senses and feelings—we people cannot see all that. This circle that is spinning, for one, when it keeps spinning and shrinks into a single point, it will no longer be visible. When it is visible, everything is there. We feel worry and emotion, that is this abstract feeling. Everything else is an abstract feeling. This is also an attempt to show that."

The Significance of Durga Puja

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.