Jailer 2 Controversy: Mohanlal’s screen time in Jailer 2 has sparked disappointment after his costumer, Jishad Shamsudeen, claimed three looks were removed from the film. He has also ruled out working on a possible sequel

Mohanlal’s role in Jailer 2 has become a talking point following the film’s theatrical release on October 15, 2026. The Malayalam superstar returns as Mathew in the Rajinikanth-led action drama, but his reported screen presence in the final cut has disappointed some fans and those involved in creating his on-screen appearance.

Jishad Shamsudeen, who worked as Mohanlal’s costumer for the film, has now spoken out about the reported cuts. In a social media post after the release, he expressed his disappointment over the removal of several looks created for the actor and revealed that he would not want to be associated with a potential third instalment.

Three Looks Created for Mohanlal Were Reportedly Removed

Jishad Shamsudeen claimed that three distinct looks designed for Mohanlal in Jailer 2 did not make it into the final theatrical version. He also pointed out that a scene featuring the actor, which viewers had briefly seen in the trailer, was trimmed from the released film.

The costumer said he had confidence in the work put into Mohanlal’s appearances, even though the promotional material had offered only a limited glimpse of one of the looks. However, seeing the material cut from the final version left him disappointed.

The reported changes have drawn attention to Mohanlal’s role in the Rajinikanth-starrer, particularly among viewers who expected to see more of the actor in the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer.

Jishad Shamsudeen Rules Out Working on Jailer 3

Reacting to the reported cuts, Jishad made his position clear about a possible Jailer 3. He said he would not be involved in a future instalment following the removal of the three looks and the trimming of the scene that had appeared in the trailer.

He also apologised to those who had placed their trust in him, suggesting that the outcome had fallen short of what he had hoped for when working on the film.

His statement has added another dimension to the discussion surrounding Mohanlal’s presence in Jailer 2. While the actor’s appearance was an important talking point ahead of the release, the reported edits have raised questions about how much of his work ultimately reached the big screen.

However, Jishad’s comments reflect his personal disappointment, and they do not establish the reasons behind the editing decisions.

Costumer Says His Disappointment Is Not About Box-Office Numbers

Jishad also clarified that his reaction was not driven by commercial factors such as box-office collections, profits or the pursuit of stardom. Instead, he emphasised his respect for the fans, people who value filmmaking and Mohanlal himself.

His remarks suggest that his concerns centre on the work created for the actor and its reduced presence in the final version, rather than the film’s commercial performance.

As of now, the filmmakers have not publicly explained why the reported scenes and looks were removed. It also remains unclear whether the edits were made for narrative, pacing or other reasons.