Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has grossed over Rs 500 crore globally in only five days since its release. This makes it the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, after only Dhurandhar 2 and Drishyam 3.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has surpassed the Rs 500-crore barrier globally, becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 after only five days in theatres. The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film, which grossed Rs 541 crore, has continued to draw crowds despite the weekday slowdown, with the Dussehra holiday adding to its box-office success.

The action film is now vying for second place in Indian releases this year, after only Dhurandhar 2 and Drishyam 3.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 45.55 crore nett (gross less taxes) in India on Day 5, bringing its total domestic nett collection to Rs 287.80 crore. The film grossed Rs 59.70 crore nett on Thursday, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Friday. Collections increased to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 55.85 crore on Sunday, with the film earning Rs 43.35 crore on Monday.

The film's consistent success has helped it reach the Rs 500 crore global mark in a couple of days. Meanwhile, its domestic box office has remained strong even beyond the first weekend, highlighting Rajinikanth's charisma and the film's broad appeal.

Jailer 2 targets second place among 2026 releases.

Jailer 2 is presently the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026, with a worldwide total of more over Rs 500 crore. It trailed Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which grossed Rs 1,813.39 crore globally, and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3, which grossed Rs 556.22 crore.

Hanuman Ansh and Border 2 follow Jailer 2, with global collections of Rs 450.68 crore and Rs 450.19 crore, respectively.

The margin between Jailer 2 and Drishyam 3 is already closing, and the Rajinikanth-starrer might jump to second place among the year's biggest Indian films on Wednesday. The film's run of Rs 500 crore in just five days is a notable box-office achievement.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit Jailer. The superstar reprises his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the action movie, which also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, with numerous actors making guest cameos. Anirudh Ravichander wrote the soundtrack.

Following the film's successful weekend, Nelson thanked the crowd for their support. The filmmaker captioned a photo of Rajinikanth and Anirudh Ravichander on X, "Theatres are going bonkers!" Thalaivar's magic has varied effects. Thank you, dear audience, for your incredible love and support for #Jailer 2. Nothing beats witnessing the audience celebrate like this! Thank you for your love and support.

If this trend continues, Jailer 2 would most certainly surpass Jailer's lifetime collection of Rs 604.74 crore in a matter of days.