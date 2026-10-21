Sun Pictures has backed this massive movie, and it brings together a huge star cast including Shiva Rajkumar and Vidya Balan.

Rajinikanth's brand new movie 'Jailer 2' has finally hit the theatres. Nelson has directed this much-awaited film. The movie is pulling in massive box office numbers despite getting mixed reviews from the audience. It got an all-time record release in Kerala across 800 screens. Theatres ran a whopping 4000 shows on the very first day in the state. The film released on October 15. Sacnilk reports that the movie has already minted 541 crores globally in just six days. The India box office collection alone stands at a solid 337 crores.

Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT streaming rights for the movie. The film will drop on the OTT platform after finishing its theatrical run. The makers have not announced the exact streaming date yet. Kalanithi Maran has produced the movie under the Sun Pictures banner. Gokulam Gopalan's Sree Gokulam Movies is handling the distribution across Kerala.

Malayalam megastar Mohanlal is playing a key role, and this is a huge reason behind the massive response in Kerala. He won everyone's hearts with his cameo in the first part, and his return in the sequel has really hyped up the Malayali audience. Rajinikanth and Mohanlal sharing the big screen is definitely giving fans major goosebumps. Theatre reports clearly show that all the guest stars have delivered top-notch performances.

Rajinikanth is back in his badass Muthuvel Pandian avatar after the blockbuster success of 'Jailer'. Shiva Rajkumar is also making a solid comeback in this sequel. The star-studded cast includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, S.J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, and Hakim Shajahan. Nelson has handled both the writing and direction. Kalanithi Maran is the producer, and Sun Pictures is the banner. Vijay Kartik Kannan has done the cinematography, while R. Nirmal has taken care of the editing. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the killer music.

Dr. K. Kiran is the production designer for the film. Chethan D'Souza has choreographed the action sequences. Pallavi Singh and Muthul Hafeez are the costume designers. Suren G has handled the sound mix. Suren G and S. Alagiakoothan have done the sound design. Andreas Brueckl is the colorist, and Annapurna Studios served as the DI Lab. Santhosh Raju is the VFX producer. Pattanam Rasheed and C. Harinath have done the makeup. V. Sithirasu has clicked the stills, and Kabilan Chelliah has done the publicity design. D. Ramesh Kuchirayar and R.S. Suresh Maniyan are the production controllers. Sunil Reddy is the executive producer, and Sabari is the PRO.