Kannada actor Jaggesh visited Shivarajkumar's home to tie a rakhi. As a sweet return gift, Shivanna and his wife Geetha gave Jaggesh a super expensive Versace watch, leaving the actor quite emotional.

The friendship between Kannada stars Shivarajkumar and Jaggesh is something special, and it goes back decades. Recently, everyone got to see another beautiful moment that proves just how strong their bond is. Actor Jaggesh went to Shivanna's house to tie him a rakhi. In return, Shivarajkumar and his wife, Geetha Shivarajkumar, gifted Jaggesh an expensive watch. Jaggesh shared this special moment on social media, and he had nothing but praise for the family's warmth and love.

Jaggesh Ties a Rakhi to Shivanna

Raksha Bandhan just went by, and for many in the film industry, Shivarajkumar is like an elder brother. Every year, several artists tie him a rakhi to celebrate their bond. This time, actor Jaggesh also visited Shivanna's home to do the same. The visit was a lovely reminder of their long-standing friendship, and Shivanna's family welcomed Jaggesh with open arms.

A Gift Worth ₹2.60 Lakh!

After Jaggesh tied the rakhi, Shivarajkumar and Geetha surprised him with a special gift. They gave him a Versace Greca Reaction watch, which is said to be worth a whopping ₹2.60 lakh. Jaggesh even shared a picture of the watch on his wrist on social media. But in his post, he made it clear that it wasn't the price of the watch that moved him. It was the love and affection shown by Shivanna and Geetha that made him truly emotional.

"A 40-year bond that has become a wish-fulfilling tree"

Jaggesh, who visited Shivanna's house with his close friend Srinidhi, spent about half an hour with the family. He took a trip down memory lane, thinking about their four-decade-long friendship. In his post, Jaggesh wrote, "I went to my dear brother Shivarajkumar's house with my close friend Srinidhi and spent half an hour. Our 40-year-old bond hasn't faded; it has grown strong like a wish-fulfilling tree (Kalpavriksha)."

Jaggesh Moved by Geetha's Hospitality

Jaggesh was deeply touched by the way Geetha treated him with so much care, just like an elder brother. He recalled the moment they gave him the watch and admitted that he got quite emotional. He also remembered the old days he spent with Shivanna's father, the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. Jaggesh mentioned that he often sees many of his father's wonderful qualities in Shivanna.

A Friendship Spanning Decades

The bond between Jaggesh and Shivarajkumar is not new. They have been close friends for many years. On several occasions, Jaggesh has publicly praised Shivanna's personality. As a huge fan of Dr. Rajkumar, Jaggesh often shares his fond memories with the icon. This time, he was all praise for the family's generosity. For Jaggesh, the love and respect he received from Shivanna and Geetha were far more valuable than the expensive rakhi gift.