Jacqueline Fernandez shares a candid moment with Sonu Sood while shooting upcoming action thriller 'Fateh'

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty, recently gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her next action movie "Fateh." The actress had a personal moment with Sonu Sood while they were both in front of the camera, with Sonu Sood directing her. For Vaibhav Mishra's action-thriller "Fateh," Jacqueline and Sonu Sood have collaborated for the first time. Taking to social media, the actress shared a story of herself sitting behind the camera where as Sonu Sood guided her. Jacqueline took to her social media platform to share the moment with her fans and followers. In the caption she writes “In this exact sequence

@sonu_sood #fateh @ilcondor I think I need more classes!” Reverting to Jacqueline's post, Sonu wrote, "So I finally got the DOP for my next film." In the photo, he was seen guiding Jacqueline while she sat behind the camera as the two engaged in an interesting chat. Jacqueline is currently getting ready for her action-packed part in "Fateh," in which she co-stars alongside Sonu Sood. Check out the post here:

On December 23, Sonu Sood announced the initiative and used social media to provide information about "Fateh." The slogan of the action thriller, which was directed by Abhinandan Gupta, is "One man's war against India's hidden enemy." In order to show his excitement for the approaching expedition, Sonu shared a movie poster. Sonu Sood was drawn to the interesting plot of the Zed Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions film "Fateh" because of its production value. In a statement, he described how the script immediately struck a chord with him and how eager he was to be a part of such a provocative story.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is renowned for her captivating charisma and commanding on-screen presence, never ceases to mesmerise viewers with her brilliance and adaptability. She ventures into the action genre with "Fateh," prepared to display her talents in an exhilarating and dynamic part.

