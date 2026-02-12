Lyricist Jaani reunited with singer Arijit Singh after seven years, visiting his home and calling him his 'Murshad' (mentor). The 'Bada Pachtaoge' duo's meeting has sparked speculation about a new collaboration among fans.

Jaani Reunites with 'Murshad' Arijit Singh

Punjabi lyricist and composer Jaani has reunited with singer Arijit Singh after a gap of seven years. The duo had previously collaborated on their 2019 hit, 'Bada Pachtaoge.' Jaani shared a series of pictures from his meeting with Arijit Singh on his Instagram handle. The photos capture Jaani's visit to Arijit's residence in Jiaganj, where the duo was seen posing for the camera inside Arijit's home music studio. One heartwarming picture shows Arijit Singh presenting Jaani with an idol of Tridevi Durga Maa as a token of appreciation for visiting his home.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the caption, Jaani expressed deep admiration for Singh, referring to him as his "Murshad," or mentor. The post begins with poetic Punjabi lines: "Ni Duniya'n aa Mere Koll aa / Ni Jaadu dassa'n Tainu / Svaa sat Saal baad Mileyaa / Mera Murshad aa Mainu." Switching to English, Jaani tagged Arijit Singh and wrote: "Dada I will never forget your love, saadgi and purity!! I always used to ask myself, that why you are the G.O.A.T.......now I have all the answers ! What I have seen is totally extraordinary hard work. We learned life in 7 days because of you and your team ! Thanks to you, your family and your team." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUnOsz9k2QX/?img_index=1 Jaani highlighted Singh's humility ("saadgi"), purity, and dedication, attributing these qualities to his status as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.). He noted that the time spent with Singh and his team provided profound life lessons in just seven days, emphasizing that the impact of their interaction went far beyond music.

In an earlier post, Jaani shared a series of photos from a jamming session with his team and also posted a close-up picture of his guitar signed by Arijit Singh. The autograph read, "Bunny, Sagar, Jaani -- God bless you. Prayers and love." https://www.instagram.com/p/DUd7Ja_k2bo/?img_index=2

Fan Speculation on New Collaboration

The duo's history adds context to the latest post. Jaani previously wrote the lyrics for Pachtaoge, a hit track sung by Arijit Singh and featuring Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The Instagram update has ignited discussions among fans, with several fan pages reposting the content, leading to widespread speculation about a potential collaboration. One such repost was captioned: "Seven years later, Jaani links up with Arijit Singh and the energy screams new music in the making." However, no official announcements have been made regarding any upcoming projects.

Arijit Singh's Recent Activities

The post comes shortly after Arijit Singh returned to the stage in Kolkata for his first live show following his announcement of retirement from playback singing. The moment was special for fans, as the Tum Hi Ho singer joined sitarist Anoushka Shankar on stage for a joint performance.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor and producer Aamir Khan also visited the singer's hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. Aamir revealed that the visit was linked to his production venture Ek Din, for which the Tum Hi Ho singer has lent his voice. The film is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and stars Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, alongside Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. The official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions thanked Arijit for lending his voice to the film. Aamir also mentioned that the time he spent with Arijit and his family felt very special. "Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical. Love, A," he wrote.

Arijit Singh Announces Retirement from Playback Singing

Arijit Singh shocked his fans when he announced that he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to what he described as a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love over the years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote. (ANI)