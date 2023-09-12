Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaane Jaan new Promo OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan plays mom's role in Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat's film

    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 6:57 PM IST

    Director Sujoy Ghosh, best known for the movie Kahaani, has returned with a new thriller titled Jaane Jaan. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the lead in this movie and is prepared to make her online streaming debut. The key actors in the film in addition to Kareena are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The cast and crew of the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, released an intriguing trailer earlier this month. Recently, a brand-new movie trailer was unveiled. 

    Sujoy Ghosh, the director of the film Jaane Jaan, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, shared a new promo teaser and poster today after receiving positive feedback from viewers of the film's posters and trailer. The teaser offered an inside look at Maya D'Souza's life and the lengths she goes to shield her daughter from what appears to be a murder probe. In the brief video, Kareena's character Maya was seen going above and beyond to protect her school-going daughter. Sharing the promo, Sujoy wrote, “whatta honor it was to work with kareena kapoor khan --  another level of dedication...here she is as maya d'souza in...#JaaneJaan 21 sept on @NetflixIndia dekhna zaroor,”

    Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm as soon as Ghosh published the promo and swamped the comments section with their responses. "Already blocked my calendar, this looks so promising Kareena x Vijay x Jaideep.. it's gonna be lit," one X user remarked beside a red heart emoji. The words "Maya D'Souza is going to be another Kareena cult character," along with the emojis for a fire, a crown, and a red heart, were added by another user. Another person added three fire emojis and the word "Intense." 

