Jaafar Jackson discusses portraying his late uncle, Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biopic 'Michael'. He describes it as a 'calling' and a role he had to earn. Director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King have praised his transformation.

Jaafar Jackson on Embodying the King of Pop

Los Angeles [US], February 11 (ANI): Jaafar Jackson has opened up about portraying his late uncle, pop icon Michael Jackson, in the upcoming biopic Michael, saying he had to "really earn the role," according to People.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A behind-the-scenes look at the film debuted on February 10, offering a glimpse of Jaafar's transformation into the King of Pop for the big screen. "I never dreamed to be an actor or even thought of playing him. But I knew it was a calling," Jaafar, 29, said in the video. "Embodying Michael, I really had to earn the role and prove to the filmmakers that I was capable of becoming Michael. Essentially, it was starting at the roots and finding the authenticity," as quoted by People.

Jaafar is one of seven children of Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson's older brother. He shared that the experience on set was deeply emotional and filled with admiration for the late singer. "I felt that love for Michael every day on set from the crew and the cast. Everybody had that love and wanted to put their heart and soul into it," he said.

Casting the Global Music Legend

Producer Graham King reflected on the challenge of casting the global music legend. "Going through this process of who can play Michael, how do you even start with that? And then, of course, I meet Jaafar Jackson," King said in the clip.

Director Antoine Fuqua admitted he initially had doubts but was quickly convinced. "Day one, all I could think of was, 'Can Jaafar really pull this off?' Man, when the music started and he hit those first few moves, I mean, this guy killed it. I looked at Graham and Graham looked at me, I was like, 'Who is this guy?!'" Fuqua said, adding that Jaafar "has the desire -- like Michael -- to be the best."

Star-Studded Cast and Film's Scope

The film also stars Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Juliano Valdi as young Michael and Miles Teller as John Branca.

According to Lionsgate, Michael is a "cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known." The film traces his journey from his early days as the lead singer of the Jackson Five to becoming a global superstar driven by creative ambition, according to People.

Production Details and Release Date

Among the producers are John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50. He is survived by his three children -- Prince, Paris and Bigi, according to People.

Michael is set to release in theatres on April 24. (ANI)