Jaafar Jackson made his debut at the Met Gala 2026, honouring his uncle Michael Jackson with his outfit. The appearance follows the box office success of his biopic 'Michael', where he portrays the 'King of Pop'.

Actor Jaafar Jackson made a striking debut at the Met Gala 2026, as he turned heads with a look that paid tribute to his uncle, Michael Jackson, just days after his film Michael saw strong box office success.

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The 29-year-old actor arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for fashion's biggest night, marking his first-ever appearance at the event. His outing came shortly after the release of his film, where he plays the role of the late 'King of Pop.' For the evening, Jaafar wore a black velvet suit by Ralph Lauren with gold detailing, paired with a black bowtie, red socks, and black ballet-style shoes. His outfit reflected a classic style often associated with Michael Jackson's iconic stage looks.

Met Gala 2026 Theme: 'Fashion Is Art'

This year's theme, "Fashion Is Art," was part of an exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton titled "Costume Art." The exhibition looks at the relationship between clothing and the human body through different forms and stages of life.

'Michael' Biopic Box Office Success

Jaafar's appearance at the Met Gala comes at a time when his film Michael is doing well at the box office. The film, which was released on April 24, has earned strong numbers both in North America and worldwide.

Recreating Iconic Looks

In the film, Jaafar steps into the role of his uncle and recreates several of his famous looks from music videos and performances. Costume designer Marci Rodgers worked on recreating outfits from songs like "Thriller" and "Beat It," along with tour costumes and the famous Pepsi commercial look.

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, described his experience watching it, saying, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen." As per Variety, 'Michael' opened to USD 97.5 million domestically on April 24 and has since earned USD 183.8 million across North America. Globally, the biopic has grossed USD 423 million within two weekends of release. (ANI)