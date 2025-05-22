Hailey Bieber opened up about her intense childbirth experience, postpartum complications, and emotional struggles, while embracing motherhood and support from husband Justin Bieber.

Model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber has shared candid details about the challenges she faced during and after the birth of her first child, Jack Blues Bieber, with husband and pop star Justin Bieber.

According to E! News, in a recent interview, Hailey revealed that while welcoming her son in August 2024 was a life-changing experience, it was also marked by unexpected and frightening complications.

"Giving birth was the hardest thing I've ever done," the 28-year-old model said, recalling the physically demanding process that lasted 18 hours and included medical induction and labour without pain medication.

Despite preparing extensively through workouts and pelvic-floor therapy, Hailey had to undergo induction using a Foley balloon catheter, which she described as an extremely uncomfortable procedure.

"They broke my water. I went into labour and I laboured for a few hours. No epidural, nothing," Hailey said, reflecting on the intense experience. But the most concerning part came after the delivery.

Following Jack's birth, Hailey experienced heavy postpartum bleeding, a condition medically referred to as postpartum haemorrhage, which she said was "a little bit scary."

"I trust my doctor with my life," she emphasised, "and so I had peace that I knew she would never let anything happen to me. But I was bleeding really badly, and people die, and the thought crosses your mind," she said in the interview, as quoted by E! News.

As doctors worked to manage the haemorrhage with medications, Hailey recalled the distress of being temporarily separated from her newborn.

"You start to get a little freaked out. I wanted to hold my baby. I wanted to be with him," she said.

Fortunately, her medical team was able to stabilise the situation using a Jada device, a vacuum-assisted tool that helps control postpartum bleeding.

Hailey expressed immense gratitude for her doctors and added that despite the ordeal, she would "do it all again," though she plans to expand her family "one kid at a time."

Hailey also spoke about Justin's support during labour and how the experience deepened their bond.

"My woman is a god. A superhero. I could never," she recalled him thinking, adding that his awe at the process meant everything to her, as quoted by E! News.

However, even amid the joy of motherhood, Hailey acknowledged the emotional toll of facing public scrutiny and online rumours, especially during the sensitive postpartum phase.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life," she said, adding, "And learning a new version of myself is very difficult. To be doing that all the while going on the internet every day, and people being like, 'They're getting divorced,' 'They're this,' 'They're not happy'... it's such a mindf--k."

Despite the challenges, Hailey described herself as "walking in the days I always dreamed of," as she embraces her new chapter as a mother alongside Justin.