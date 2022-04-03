Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; here's how social media reacted

    Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been blessed with a baby boy. Here's how social media has reacted.

    Its a baby boy for Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa; heres how social media reacted-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 3, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    Famous Indian comedian Bharti Singh has added another member to her family, along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy. Limbachiyaa took to his social media handles to announce the same, as the fans were happy to hear the news.

    It is the first child of the couple. The couple got married in 2017. "It's a BOY ❤️", captioned Limbachiyaa on the post he shared. Soon, celebrities began to congratulate the couple on the delightful news. While Anita Hassanandani remarked, "Yaaayyy congratulations ❤️", Aditi Bhatia noted," Omg congratulations 👼🏻❤️✨ sooooo happy!!! Cannot wait to see the little one 🤗❤️."

    Of late, Bharti had shared quite some of her maternity pictures and flaunted her baby bump. In one of her photos, she captioned, "Aane wale baby ki mummy❤ (Mother of the upcoming baby)." In the meantime, she has also been busy of late with her professional life, hosting reality shows like Hunarbaaz and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    Video Icon