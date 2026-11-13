Goat X Review: Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi's Telugu film GOAT arrived in theatres on November 12. While early viewers have shared mixed reactions on social media, the film's box-office fate remains uncertain

Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi's Telugu action-comedy drama G.O.A.T (GOAT) made its theatrical debut on November 12, 2026. Directed by Vedavyas, the film combines comedy, action, romance and a storyline revolving around cricket and betting. Following its release, moviegoers who attended the initial screenings took to social media to share their opinions. While a few moments have found appreciation, the overall early response has been mixed, raising questions about whether the film can emerge as a box-office success.

GOAT Early Audience Review: Viewers Point Out Weak Storytelling

The initial reactions to GOAT suggest that the film has struggled to impress a section of its audience. Some viewers have criticised its screenplay, calling the narrative predictable and the character development unconvincing.

One of the major criticisms concerns the film's attempt to combine village politics, cricket betting and a kidnapping subplot. According to some early viewers, these elements do not come together convincingly, affecting the overall storytelling.

However, the film has managed to find some appreciation for its comedy. Certain sequences featuring Sudheer Anand and Divya Bharathi have been identified as entertaining moments. The hospital comedy portion and scenes involving the protagonist's group have also received some positive mentions.

What Is GOAT About? Sudheer Anand And Divya Bharathi's Characters

GOAT revolves around Gana, a carefree young man who prefers enjoying life rather than taking on responsibilities. His outlook begins to change after he encounters Subhashini, a woman with strong principles and a contrasting personality.

Their initial differences lead to a series of humorous encounters, eventually taking their relationship in an unexpected direction.

The film also explores cricket and betting, with its narrative touching upon the problems associated with gambling and its impact on ordinary people. The combination of social messaging, comedy and commercial entertainment forms the foundation of the story.

Sudheer Anand plays the male lead, while Divya Bharathi appears opposite him as Subhashini. The film is directed by Vedavyas, with Leon James composing the music.

GOAT Hit Or Flop: Opening Weekend Will Determine Box-Office Fate

Despite the mixed reactions, it is too early to declare GOAT a hit or a flop. The film has only begun its theatrical journey, and its opening-day audience response alone cannot determine its commercial outcome.

The first weekend will be particularly important for the Sudheer Anand starrer. Theatre occupancy, daily collections and audience word-of-mouth will offer a clearer picture of whether the film can attract viewers beyond its initial screenings.

A sustained performance during the weekdays will also be crucial. If positive word-of-mouth picks up, the film could find opportunities to improve its theatrical run. However, continued criticism of its screenplay and execution could affect its box-office prospects.