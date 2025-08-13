Women's World Champion Naomi saw her RAW title defense scrapped at the last moment, raising doubts over her Clash in Paris appearance.

Women's World Champion Naomi is in the spotlight following the sudden cancellation of her scheduled match on RAW. The champion, set to defend her title against IYO SKY, was pulled from the bout after it was announced she was not “medically cleared” just hours before the show. This unexpected change has led to speculation over her availability for upcoming events, including the high-profile Clash in Paris.

Naomi is slated to face Stephanie Vaquer at the Paris event, but her current status remains uncertain. August was already set to be a significant month for the champion, both for her in-ring future and her personal career milestones.

It was in August 2009 that Naomi first signed with WWE. Soon after, she was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), where she trained for over a year before making her first notable appearance in August 2010. She entered the third season of NXT, an all-women’s competition, and made it to the finals, ultimately finishing as the runner-up.

Her career truly took off after her stint in NXT. Naomi joined forces with Cameron to form The Funkadactyls, a pairing that made regular appearances on RAW and gained additional attention through the reality series Total Divas. The show offered fans a closer look at her life behind the scenes, highlighting her early WWE journey.

The reigning champion’s connection to WWE runs deeper through her marriage to fellow Superstar Jimmy Uso. The couple’s relationship was a recurring storyline on Total Divas, including their wedding in 2014. While they have teamed up on WWE programming in the past, both now compete on different brands.

In recent interviews, Naomi has spoken about her career focus while also acknowledging personal goals such as starting a family in the near future. Despite the demanding schedule, she has capitalized on recent opportunities, including a major win at Evolution, where she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to claim the Women’s World Championship.

Since then, Naomi has successfully defended her title against top names like Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Her latest defense against SKY, however, never made it to the ring due to the medical clearance issue. While no further details have been disclosed, the timing has fueled concerns about whether she will be ready for her match in Paris.

For now, Naomi’s immediate future in the ring remains unclear. Fans are left waiting for updates, with the stakes higher than ever as one of WWE’s biggest international events approaches.