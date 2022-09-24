Rana Naidu teaser: Glimpse of Desi adaptation of ‘Ray Donova’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati is

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati are set to create mayhem as the makers of ‘Rana Naidu’ dropped the first teaser of the desi adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’ on Saturday. Watch the glimpses of the Netflix show here.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 24, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Netflix India has become successful in bringing actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Naidu, the two powerhouses of Telugu cinema, together for the first time with the upcoming show ‘Rana Naidu’. Fans of the two superstars are overjoyed as the makers dropped the first teaser of the show on Saturday. It is for the first time ever that Rana and Venkatesh will be sharing the screen space and are sure of creating mayhem on the screens.

    Rana Naidu, a Netflix show, is a ‘desi’ adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan’. It will feature the two Telugu powerhouses as father-son in a story that is set in the criminal underbelly of Mumbai. The show’s teaser comes with promising action, thrilling scenes and violence.

    As the teaser begins, one car hears Rana Daggubati’s voice wherein he is asking someone if they need help. Responding to his question, the other person says in Hindi, “I have heard a lot about your help. Whenever any celebrity is in trouble, you fix things for them. Fixer for the stars!” After this, Rana is introduced in the teaser as the titular fixer; he beats a man as his associate (played by Sushant Singh) also tries to hold him back.

    ALSO READ: Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to NOT review films after Vikram Vedha; says ‘I quit’

    Take a look at the teaser here:

    ALSO READ: Who was Louise Fletcher? Oscar-winner actor passes away 88

    This is followed by a chase scene of a speeding car, giving glimpses of a bearded handcuffed man who is being led out of a prison. This scene introduces Venkatesh Daggubati as Rana Daggubati’s estranged father.

    Fans have gone berserk after ‘Rana Naidu’s teaser was released. The show runs high on the action as it displays the criminal, wild side of Mumbai. Looking at the face-off between the real-life uncle and nephew, one user wrote in comments, “Full on mass.” Another one called the Netflix show as “Most star-studded web series ever.”

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
