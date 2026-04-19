Ishaan Khatter and Jubin Nautiyal praised the 61st Femina Miss India in Bhubaneswar for its inclusivity and diversity. Khatter stressed the importance of individuality, while Nautiyal highlighted the message of women's empowerment.

Celebrities Laud Inclusivity and Empowerment

Actor Ishaan Khatter and singer Jubin Nautiyal praised the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment at the 61st edition of Femina Miss India held in Bhubaneswar, highlighting how the platform brings together talent from across the country. Praising the diversity represented at the event, Ishaan Khatter said, "The environment here is beautiful... I am glad that Femina Miss India is being hosted in this state... I think this is the special thing about Miss India that every state of India gets representation on the stage... It's lovely to witness." He further emphasised the importance of individuality, adding that it is essential for young women to have a mind of their own and embrace who they truly are. "I think that empowerment is very important to let people discover themselves as they truly are."

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Singer Jubin Nautiyal also expressed his connection with the host city and appreciation for the event. "Bhubaneswar is like a home to me as I repeatedly visit this place... I am feeling very proud to be able to come here to perform," he said. Nautiyal noted that the presence of participants from across the country sends a strong message about women's empowerment and its role in national development.

Pageant Highlights and Results

Meanwhile, the 61st edition of the pageant saw participation from contestants representing states and Union Territories across India, showcasing the country's cultural diversity and regional representation. Sadhvi Satish Sail was crowned Femina Miss India World 2026, held in Odisha.

Rajnandini Pawar from Maharashtra, who was crowned the 1st Runner Up at the Femina Miss India 2026 Actress Celina Jaitly described the pageant as a transformative journey for participants. "It inspires women to become the best version of themselves... This is not a competition but a transformation," she said, emphasising the blend of tradition, culture and modern values reflected in the platform.

Bhubaneswar's Grandeur and Hospitality Applauded

Bhubaneswar, hosting the event, received appreciation for its hospitality, cultural richness and vibrant atmosphere. Organisers also showcased an innovative initiative integrating traditional Indian handloom weaves with global fashion concepts, underlining the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modernity.

Neha Dhupia also praised the scale and grandeur of the event, calling it one of the most impressive editions she has witnessed. "Being here in Bhubaneswar... speaks volumes of the hospitality... very rarely have I seen something so big and so grand," she said, adding that each participant possesses a unique quality that sets them apart. (ANI)