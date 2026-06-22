Ishaan Khatter explored Delhi's culture before joining brother Shahid Kapoor for a 'Cocktail 2' screening. He shared pics from the tour and also posted about his upcoming film 'Jugaadu', which marks Tania's Hindi debut.

Ishaan's Delhi Diaries and Family Time

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently enjoyed a memorable outing in the national capital, immersing himself in Delhi's vibrant culture and local flavours. The actor explored the city's popular spots before joining his brother, Shahid Kapoor, and sister-in-law, Mira Rajput, for a special screening of Shahid's latest film, 'Cocktail 2'.

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"With family for Cocktail 2 at the OG Priya cinema (Dilli). Go watch it in cinemas, folks; it's the summer rom com you've been waiting for," Ishaan wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Following up, Ishaan went on to add pictures from the Delhi tour, showing the actor visiting Chandni Chowk, Khan Market, and other places. He also had a heartwarming interaction with young fans, where one of them also brought along a special sketch of the actor's upcoming film 'Jugaadu'. Ishaan also offered a glimpse of his well-maintained physique. "I got my wings from putting in the work, no red bull," he concluded in the post.

Ishaan Khatter's Upcoming Film 'Jugaadu'

On the work front for Ishaan Khatter, the actor will be next seen in the fun-filled comic caper titled 'Jugaadu'. Taking to his Instagram, Ishaan shared his first look from the film and wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for #JUGAADU - My first in and as! Cooking with an incredible and passionate team to bring you this riot of an entertainer in cinemas soon." https://www.instagram.com/p/DX_1E-OiO2P/ 'Jugaadu' also marks a significant crossover moment, as popular Punjabi actress Tania makes her Hindi film debut with the project. The mahurat ceremony was held on April 30, 2026, in Mumbai, setting the tone for a spirited production, with the first schedule slated to begin in Punjab later this month, as per a press release. The film boasts a robust ensemble including Abhishek Banerjee, Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Yamini Dass, Sukhwinder Chahal, and veteran Nirmal Rishi.

'Cocktail 2' Box Office Success

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor's 'Cocktail 2' has made a strong start at the box office, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend despite receiving mixed reactions from fans of the OG film. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has become one of the few Hindi releases of 2026 to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening weekend.

Cocktail 2: Plot and Cast

Sharing the box office figures on social media, he wrote, "#Cocktail2 hits a HALF-CENTURY in its opening weekend... The film performed best on Saturday and Sunday, with urban centres contributing handsomely to its business, while the youth audience has embraced it wholeheartedly." Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit 'Cocktail'. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment. (ANI)