    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?

    Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay met the members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) amid rumours of a political debut. Reports suggest Vijay will go on a state-wide padayatra before his political entry.
     

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:36 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay's political debut has been a hot topic for weeks. On July 11, he met VMI members in his Panaiyur office in Chennai, raising speculation about his political debut—Vijay's padayatra around Tamil Nadu before 'Leo''s release is rumoured. A formal notification is anticipated. In June, Vijay assisted Class 10 and 12 toppers from all 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies. Since then, his political entrance suspicions have grown. Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members met with him at his Panaiyur home on July 11. The actor is planning a padayatra across Tamil Nadu before the premiere of "Leo," according to The Times of India.

    After entering politics, Vijay may leave the film industry or take a three-year break, according to sources. From November, he will film his unnamed film alongside Venkat Prabhu. After this project, he may focus on politics. A few days back, on June 7, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam stated that Kollywood star would award the 10th and 12th toppers in Chennai. It happened on June 17. Vijay gave 234 constituency students awards and prizes. He spoke movingly about his ambitions, journey, and education.

    Also Read: Did Hema Malini's Guru Ma made predictions of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom in 1991?

    Vijay met fans this April. Vilai Illa Virundhagam provided complimentary meals. Vijay, pleased by this initiative, thanked the fans. He also advocates greater charitable work.

    According to India Today, Vijay will launch his political party in 2024 and run in 2026. Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Leo' will star Thalapathy Vijay. On October 19, LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) may premiere the action thriller. In key parts, the film stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Menon, and Mysskin.

    Also Read: Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    He'll work with Venkat Prabhu after 'Leo'. He may work with Shankar on his next film.

