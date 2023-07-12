Did Hema Malini's Guru Ma made predictions of Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom in 1991?

In a recent interview with Lehren, veteran bollywood actress Hema Malini spoke about signing Shah Rukh Khan for her film Dil Aashna Hai. She also recalled how her 'guru ma' encouraged her for this with an insight into many more things.

Best known for her phenomenal performances and finest acting chops in iconic films like Sholay, Baghban, Seeta Aur Geeta, Satte Pe Satta and many such hit bollywood films. In an interview with Lehren, the iconic 'Dream Girl' of Hindi cinema, who still makes many hearts go swoon with her timeless charm and magnetic aura, Hema Malini recalled a specific incident wherein her Guru Ma had predicted Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom back in 1991. Hema Malini explained that her Guru Ma told her to name the film Dil Aashna Hai and also told her that they are getting a really big hero for this film and that in a way Guru Ma predicted SRK's superstardom back in 1991 itself.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to be seen in Atlee Kumar-directed pan-Indian actioner-thriller film Jawan soon, has been ruling the industry for almost three decades. Before making his big debut in films in 1992, he acted in the iconic Indian television series 'Fauji' in the late 1980s. Veteran actress Hema Malini's Dil Aashna Hai was one of the first films that Shah Rukh signed in his debut year. Reportedly, it was the first movie that SRK actually shot for. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Hema revealed how her 'guru ma' predicted Shah Rukh's stardom.

Hema further said that her sister got in touch with the Pathaan actor. After he came over, they even introduced him to Dharmendra, who instantly loved him. She then revealed how her guru ma told her she is about to get a big hero.

Giving insight, Hema Malini shared, "I said, Ma, I am making a film. And she only gave the name Dil Aashna Hai. She said You are getting a big hero. I did not understand. I told her we have a new hero. She said, No, no. No, you are getting a big hero. And he became big, no? She can see over the years what is going to happen."

Dil Aashna Hai also starred Divya Bharti, Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Jeetendra and Sonu Walia. Even though this film didn't work well at the box office, Shah Rukh's other films impressed the audiences and fans, making him a household name. In her autobiography, Hema shared how SRK signed four other films in the same week when she signed him onto her movie.

