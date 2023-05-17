Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur on dinner date; their relationship made 'official' by Ranbir Kapoor - WATCH

After Ranbir Kapoor's statement went viral on the Internet, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday night.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor undoubtedly approved Aditya's relationship with Ananya, saying he 'likes a girl starting with the letter A'. After Ranbir's statement went viral on the Internet, the alleged love birds stepped out for a dinner date on Tuesday night.

In the video, Ananya is seen sporting a blue high-neck bodycon dress styled with minimal makeup, golden hoop earrings and a messy bun. She looked all things ravishing in her trendy outfit. On the other hand, Aditya looked debonair in a black shirt paired with matching trousers. The duo was seen exiting a restaurant separately. Both of them posed for the paparazzi individually.

After the video of them stepping out post their dinner date was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. One of the fans called them 'beautiful'. Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous". Others were seen dropping red hearts and lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Aditya recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra, and their videos took over social media. Fans were thrilled to see them together. They even loved seeing their chemistry on the ramp.

Though Aditya and Ananya have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, their joint appearances and constant cheering for each other speak volumes about their relationship.

Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's next untitled film in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya has Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. It also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

