Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

    Jawan has earned Rs 858 crores worldwide and Rs 430 crores in India. While Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have won the box office, it is now evident that Atlee also wants to rule the awards season.

    Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 8:13 AM IST

    Director Atlee has declared that he is willing to take Jawan to the Oscars. In the latest interview, Atlee said he will speak with Shah Rukh Khan about nominating Jawan for an Oscar. The SRK-starring film has done exceptionally well at the box office. Jawan has generated Rs 858 crores globally, with Rs 430 crores earned in India. 

    While Atlee and Shah Rukh have dominated the box office, it is clear that Atlee aims to dominate the awards season as well. Atlee was questioned about Jawan's prospective Oscar candidature in an interview with TOI. "Of course, even Jawan should go if everything falls into place," Atlee added. Every attempt, every director, every technician that works in film, I believe, has their eyes on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, and every other honour. So, without a doubt, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see what happens. Khan sir, I believe, will watch and read this interview. I'll also ask him over the phone, "Sir, should we submit this film to the Oscars?"

    Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs

    Atlee's interest in the Oscars for Jawan comes only weeks after filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his intention to submit Gadar 2 for nomination. After SS Rajamouli took his film, RRR, to the Academy Awards, filmmakers' interest has shifted to the Oscars. Naatu Naatu, from the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was named Best Original Song. The film was also nominated for Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

    It will be interesting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee intend to take Jawan to the Oscars.

    Also Read: Video: Jailer star Rajinikanth in Sulur, attends his grandson Veer's ear-piercing ceremony

    Meanwhile, Atlee claimed Jawan's budget was more than Rs 300 crores. "During Covid times, I narrated the film on a Zoom call." I knew that theatre attendance was declining and that no one was willing to fund even a 30-40 crore picture. I understand because I am also a producer. But, despite much scepticism, sir [Shah Rukh Khan] approved a Rs 300 crore film. However, we did not stop at Rs 300 crore. We went further. "We made a blockbuster in three days and are now flying," he stated at Jawan's success meet.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 8:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban ADC

    Lijo Jose Pellissery's 45th birthday: Mohanlal announces release date of filmmaker's Malaikottai Vaaliban

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi shares photo with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Chiranjeevi celebrates festival with Ram Charan, Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara

    Ganapath - Rise Of The Hero: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched ADC

    Ganapath : A hero Is Born: Poster of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon starrer power-packed entertainer launched

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Pushpa star Allu Arjun and family welcome Lord Ganesh home

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities ATG

    Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha wedding: Families to play cricket before flying off to Udaipur for festivities

    Recent Stories

    Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos) RBA

    Jaane Jaan Premiere: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and more attend (Photos)

    Kerala News LIVE September 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: SEC announces last date to add names to voter list; Check

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Embracing Lord Ganesha's blessings through aarti, bhajan

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Wishes: Greetings, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook, and WhatsApp status RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Wishes: Greetings, images, quotes, greetings, Facebook, and WhatsApp status

    Numerology Prediction for September 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 19, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon