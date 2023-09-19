Is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan going for Oscars? Know what Atlee has to say

Jawan has earned Rs 858 crores worldwide and Rs 430 crores in India. While Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have won the box office, it is now evident that Atlee also wants to rule the awards season.

Director Atlee has declared that he is willing to take Jawan to the Oscars. In the latest interview, Atlee said he will speak with Shah Rukh Khan about nominating Jawan for an Oscar. The SRK-starring film has done exceptionally well at the box office. Jawan has generated Rs 858 crores globally, with Rs 430 crores earned in India.

While Atlee and Shah Rukh have dominated the box office, it is clear that Atlee aims to dominate the awards season as well. Atlee was questioned about Jawan's prospective Oscar candidature in an interview with TOI. "Of course, even Jawan should go if everything falls into place," Atlee added. Every attempt, every director, every technician that works in film, I believe, has their eyes on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, and every other honour. So, without a doubt, I would love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let's see what happens. Khan sir, I believe, will watch and read this interview. I'll also ask him over the phone, "Sir, should we submit this film to the Oscars?"

Atlee's interest in the Oscars for Jawan comes only weeks after filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his intention to submit Gadar 2 for nomination. After SS Rajamouli took his film, RRR, to the Academy Awards, filmmakers' interest has shifted to the Oscars. Naatu Naatu, from the film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was named Best Original Song. The film was also nominated for Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

It will be interesting to see whether Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee intend to take Jawan to the Oscars.

Meanwhile, Atlee claimed Jawan's budget was more than Rs 300 crores. "During Covid times, I narrated the film on a Zoom call." I knew that theatre attendance was declining and that no one was willing to fund even a 30-40 crore picture. I understand because I am also a producer. But, despite much scepticism, sir [Shah Rukh Khan] approved a Rs 300 crore film. However, we did not stop at Rs 300 crore. We went further. "We made a blockbuster in three days and are now flying," he stated at Jawan's success meet.