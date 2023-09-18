Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs

    Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 with a vibrant playlist featuring songs like 'Deva Shree Ganesha' and 'Aala Re Aala Ganesha' to elevate the festive spirit

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Get into the celebrations with these grooving Bollywood songs ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2023, 9:47 AM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity symbolizing wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This year, the festivities commence on September 19 and conclude on September 28. The celebration is marked by immense enthusiasm and joy, with preparations beginning months in advance, including the crafting of idols dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

    During Ganesh Chaturthi, the streets across the country come alive with a riot of colors, echoing with the beats of drums, and exuberant dancing. To elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, we've curated a list of songs that you can add to your playlist:

    Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

    This song, featuring Hrithik Roshan, gracefully pays tribute to Lord Ganesha with mesmerizing dance moves. It is composed by Ajay-Atul and features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 

    Aala Re Aala Ganesha – Daddy

    Starring Arjun Rampal, this song embodies the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi and is perfect for dancing at Ganpati celebrations. It features vocals by Wajid and Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive, with music composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics by Prashant Ingole.

    Sadda Dil Vi Tu – ABCD

    This song from the film ABCD seamlessly blends Western and Indian musical elements, creating a harmonious fusion. Dedicated to Ganpati, it boasts catchy beats, and Hard Kaur's rap adds a unique desi touch.

    ​​​​​​

    Mourya Re – Don

    Featured in the film Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan, this song perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of Ganesha devotees. In the song, the actor hits the streets of Mumbai, showcasing his dance moves in this high-energy visarjan song, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

    Shendur Laal Chadhayo – Vaastav

    This song is an aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, beautifully capturing the essence of the festival with its spiritual feel and Marathi touch.

    Hey Ganaraya – ABCD 2

    Featured in the film ABCD 2 and starring Varun Dhawan, this devotional yet exhilarating track is an ideal choice for reveling in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. It is sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin & Jigar.

     

    These songs will undoubtedly enhance the vibrancy and fervor of your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, adding to the joyous atmosphere of this auspicious occasion.

    ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shilpa Shetty welcomes Lord Ganesha home with husband Raj Kundra (VIDEO)

    Last Updated Sep 18, 2023, 11:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details rkn

    Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna: When and where to watch Aju Varghese starrer movie on OTT; Know details

    Video Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family RBA

    Video: Swara Bhasker's baby shower with husband Fahad Ahmad and family

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch RBA

    Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's PDA during music concert in Omaha goes viral; watch

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case RBA

    Is Zareen Khan in trouble? Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against actress in cheating case

    Jawan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's film to cross Rs 500 cr mark today RBA

    Jawan Box Office Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's film to cross Rs 500 cr mark today

    Recent Stories

    RDX to Kurup: 7 films that entered Rs 50 crore club in Malayalam rkn

    RDX to Kurup: 7 films that entered Rs 50 crore club in Malayalam

    Earth Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Sun ATG

    Earth Mars: 8 planets and their distance from Sun

    PM Modi addresses media ahead of parliament special session highlights gcw

    Short session but 'historic' in scope, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament's Special Session

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Why did Mohammed Siraj bowl only 7 overs in the Final? Rohit Sharma reveals trainer's message osf

    Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma reveals why Mohammed Siraj bowled only 7 overs against Sri Lanka

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Ganesha's elephant head ATG EAI

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mythical tale of Lord Ganesha's elephant head

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon