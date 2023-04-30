Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on

    Salman Khan spoke up about his personal life, particularly his relationships, on a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, where the star confesses he had more than 6 girlfriends.

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 9:33 AM IST

    Apart from his films, Salman Khan has constantly been in the spotlight for supposed love relationships. The actor recently acknowledged to have dated more than six women in his life, but none of them were successful. Salman spoke up about his personal life, particularly his relationships, on a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat.

    The actor stated that he has always been unfortunate in love and that he has flaws. He added, “Fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai. Kyunke jab ek jaati hai toh fault unme tha, doosri jaati hai toh fault unme hee hai, teesri jaati hai toh unhi mein hai…chauthi mein thora doubt aata hai, ke fault unme hain ya mujhe hai? Paanchvi mein bhi.. 60-40 ka. Usse zyada jab jaane lagti hai tab woh confirm kar jati hai ke fault mera hee tha. Mera hee tha. Toh isme kisika dosh nehi hai. Mera hee dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ke main unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I’m sure sab apni apni jagah bahut khush hai 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at Srinagar Airport, watch video

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on RBA

    (In love, I'm unlucky. It will happen when someone enters my life. Actually, they [former girlfriends] were all good. The fault is all mine. Because when one woman leaves, it may be her fault; the next time someone leaves, it may still be her fault; and the third time, it may be the woman's fault. But after the fourth time, you wonder whether the fault is with the woman or yourself. The sixth time, it feels like a 60-40 chance. However, I can confirm that the fault is mine when it goes beyond that. It most emphatically belongs to me. I have no one to blame except myself. It's entirely my fault. Perhaps it stems from a fear that I won't be able to provide them with the life and happiness that they believe they deserve. I'm sure everyone is content with their life.).”

    Also Read: Witness Tiger Shroff's intense first look from awaited action-thriller Mission Eagle

    Salman Khan's rumoured relationships with Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and, most recently, Pooja Hegde have always drawn notice. Aside from that, he was linked to Zareen Khan, Iulia Vantur, and Sneha Ullal.

    Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on RBA

    Shaheen Jaffrey was Salman's first girlfriend, the granddaughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar and the aunt of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Salman was reportedly so taken with her that he presented her to his parents.

    Salman Khan is now unmarried and wholly focused on his job. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his most recent film, has performed well at the box office. The actor is working on YRF's Tiger 3 and Pathaan vs. Tiger.
     

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2023, 9:33 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details vmaBoll

    Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness ADC

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 1: Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer film garners Rs 32 crores vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2 box office day 1: Chiyaan Vikram-Aishwarya Rai starrer film garners Rs 32 crores

    International Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani, 6 celebrities who love Allu Arjun's dance moves vma

    International Dance Day: From Hrithik Roshan to Disha Patani, 6 celebrities who love Allu Arjun's dance moves

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor ADC

    Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Look back at his best 5 films to remember maverick actor

    Recent Stories

    4 simple ways you can have healthy lifestyle in summer season vma

    4 simple ways you can have healthy lifestyle in summer season

    Daily Horoscope for April 30 2023 pisces virgo scorpio aquarius cancer libra aries gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 30, 2023: Tough day for Aries; good day for Taurus, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, DC vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma 67 enough to see SunRisers Hyderabad past Delhi Capitals by 9 runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma's 67 enough to see SunRisers Hyderabad past Delhi Capitals by 9 runs

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Social media in awe of Vijay Shankar as GT avenges Ahmedabad loss to KKR by 7 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Social media in awe of Vijay Shankar as GT avenges Ahmedabad loss to KKR by 7 wickets

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon