Is Salman Khan unlucky in love? Star reveals he had more than 6 girlfriends; read on

Salman Khan spoke up about his personal life, particularly his relationships, on a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, where the star confesses he had more than 6 girlfriends.

Apart from his films, Salman Khan has constantly been in the spotlight for supposed love relationships. The actor recently acknowledged to have dated more than six women in his life, but none of them were successful.

The actor stated that he has always been unfortunate in love and that he has flaws. He added, “Fault mujh mein hi lie karta hai. Kyunke jab ek jaati hai toh fault unme tha, doosri jaati hai toh fault unme hee hai, teesri jaati hai toh unhi mein hai…chauthi mein thora doubt aata hai, ke fault unme hain ya mujhe hai? Paanchvi mein bhi.. 60-40 ka. Usse zyada jab jaane lagti hai tab woh confirm kar jati hai ke fault mera hee tha. Mera hee tha. Toh isme kisika dosh nehi hai. Mera hee dosh hai. Shayad ek fear ka ho ke main unko woh zindagi, woh sukh na de pau jo ki unke dimaag mein hai. I’m sure sab apni apni jagah bahut khush hai

(In love, I'm unlucky. It will happen when someone enters my life. Actually, they [former girlfriends] were all good. The fault is all mine. Because when one woman leaves, it may be her fault; the next time someone leaves, it may still be her fault; and the third time, it may be the woman's fault. But after the fourth time, you wonder whether the fault is with the woman or yourself. The sixth time, it feels like a 60-40 chance. However, I can confirm that the fault is mine when it goes beyond that. It most emphatically belongs to me. I have no one to blame except myself. It's entirely my fault. Perhaps it stems from a fear that I won't be able to provide them with the life and happiness that they believe they deserve. I'm sure everyone is content with their life.).”

Salman Khan's rumoured relationships with Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and, most recently, Pooja Hegde have always drawn notice. Aside from that, he was linked to Zareen Khan, Iulia Vantur, and Sneha Ullal.

Shaheen Jaffrey was Salman's first girlfriend, the granddaughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar and the aunt of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. Salman was reportedly so taken with her that he presented her to his parents.

Salman Khan is now unmarried and wholly focused on his job. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, his most recent film, has performed well at the box office. The actor is working on YRF's Tiger 3 and Pathaan vs. Tiger.

