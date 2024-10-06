Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

The HIBOX mobile app fraud offered investors high daily profits. Over 500 complaints and several social media personalities and YouTubers endorsing the app have been reported.

The fraud is on the HIBOX mobile application, which promised investors extravagant daily profits. Over 500 complaints have been received, and several social media personalities and YouTubers have purportedly promoted the software on their platforms. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell called actress Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday (October 9) to join the probe into the alleged HIBOX app fraud.

"The HIBOX app was at the centre of a carefully planned scam," said Hemant Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Special Cell). In this case, authorities detained Sivaram, the suspected mastermind of the scheme. They also confiscated Rs 18 crore from four separate bank accounts related to him.

Rhea's detention came only one day after Delhi Police called YouTuber Elvish Yadav and comedian Bharti Singh. The fraud scandal involves a Rs 500 crore fraud related to the application.

HIBOX, which was launched in February 2024, promised significant profits of 1 to 5% for investors between February and June. According to reports, 30,000 individuals have invested in HIBOX. However, no payments have been issued since July, citing technical, legal, and GST constraints.

On August 16, police launched an inquiry after receiving complaints about the application from 29 people. On August 20, a FIR was filed under several parts of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Information Technology Act. Many complaints were received from the Cyber Northeast district, the outlying districts, Shahdara, and the NCRP portal.

