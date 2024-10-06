'I'll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab

Singer Jasbir Jassi recently threatened to expose actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her statements about Punjab. Kangana told a Himachal Pradesh gathering that Punjab is drug-ridden and youths are drunk.

Punjabi musician Jasbir Jassi, known for chart-topping songs such as Dil Le Gayi Kudi, Laung Da Lashkara, and others, recently threatened Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for making remarks against Punjab. The musician allegedly threatened to expose her if she continued to remark on his situation. Kangana was seen addressing the crowd at a recent rally in Himachal Pradesh, claiming that the neighbouring state of Punjab is rife with narcotics and that young people are hooked to booze. She claimed that Himachal Pradesh differs from Punjab. She also warned Himachal's young not to be affected by the people of Punjab.

Jasbir was not pleased with Kangana Ranaut's statement and opposed to it. Jassi stated that if Kangana does not stop talking poorly about Punjab, he would reveal details about her. He even scolded the actress and told her to stop.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Check out premier date, time, and full contestants list of Salman Khan's superhit show

He stated, "I am forced to say this now because she has been targeting Punjab too much." She once got intoxicated with me and another female friend in my car in Delhi and lost control of herself. I doubt anyone else has drank as much booze and drugs as she has. If she doesn't stop talking about Punjab, I'll reveal all of her stories.

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi raised an objection to MP Kangana Ranaut’s latest comment. Jassi stated that if Kangana Ranaut doesn’t stop speaking negatively about Punjab, he will expose many things about her in the coming days. @JJassiOfficial @Vikram1331 pic.twitter.com/UTBg45zpCj — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 4, 2024

Jasbir further stated that he does not wish to name and disgrace a lady in public. He further stated that her actions must be addressed since her statements about Punjab are becoming increasingly offensive. He also said, "No one should take Kangana seriously." She's a mental case. Hil gayi hai bilkul. Mansik santulan theek nahi hai. It is a major threat to the nation that such dumb individuals sit in Parliament and make choices for the country.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu rejected THESE movies which gave Allu Arjun a rise

On the job front, Kangana will appear in Emergency and the Censor Board, after numerous Sikh organisations protested that the film depicted the community negatively. The picture was scheduled to be released in September, but the CBFC declined to submit the clearance certificate, therefore the release was delayed. Kangana will play India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film Emergency. The political drama also includes Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade in lead parts.

Latest Videos