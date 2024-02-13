Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BAFTA film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone to be presenter at prestigious ceremony in London

    Deepika Padukone, alongside global personalities, to present at BAFTA Film Awards 2024, marking another milestone in her illustrious career

    BAFTA film Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone to be presenter at prestigious ceremony in London ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is set to grace the stage as a presenter at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 in London, marking another milestone in her illustrious career. Alongside global personalities such as David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, and Dua Lipa, Padukone will represent India on this prestigious platform.

    Padukone, known for her exceptional acting prowess and captivating screen presence, continues to garner international acclaim. Following her representation of India at the Academy Awards 2023, her inclusion as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards further solidifies her status as a global icon.

    ALSO READ: 'Love you more than you know', Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday [PICTURE]

    While the specific award category she will be presenting has not been disclosed, Padukone's participation is highly anticipated. Joining her as presenters are esteemed figures including Adjoa Andoh from Bridgerton, Hugh Grant from Wonka, and Lily Collins from Emily in Paris.

    This isn't Padukone's first foray onto the global stage. Previously, she made waves as the sole Indian jury member at Cannes, unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, and secured prominent endorsements with luxury brands, establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with internationally.

    The BAFTA Film Awards 2024 will take place at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night, promising an evening of celebration and recognition of outstanding talent in the film industry.

    On the professional front, Padukone is gearing up for the much-anticipated Singham sequel alongside her husband Ranveer Singh, directed by Rohit Shetty. The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, audiences await the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a futuristic sci-fi adventure featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Padukone is also set to star in the remake of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, showcasing her versatility across genres.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Love you more than you know', Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday [PICTURE] ATG

    'Love you more than you know', Farhan Akhtar wishes daughter Akira Akhtar on her birthday [PICTURE]

    Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor discharged from hospital RBA

    Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor discharged from hospital

    Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details RBA

    'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details

    The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series RBA

    'The Indrani Mukerjea Story': Know the REAL story of Sheena Bora in THIS Netflix documentary series

    Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH ATG

    Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: After 14 years, convicts in mob lynching of mentally challenged person sentenced to life in Palakkad

    Football Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win osf

    Punjab FC defeats Kerala Blasters: Vergetis lauds tactical brilliance and defensive resurgence in the ISL win

    Centre cancelled over 100 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and 2023: Report

    Centre cancelled over 100 Overseas Citizen of India cards between 2014 and 2023: Report

    Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale HUGE discounts on iPhone 15 Poco X6 Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more gcw

    Flipkart sale: HUGE discounts on iPhone 15, Poco X6, Motorola Edge 40 Neo and more

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India anr

    NIA nabs terror suspect from Kerala's Kannur, claims conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    Video Icon