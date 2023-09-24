Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know

    Katrina Kaif, who has been married to Vicky Kaushal for over two years, has been out of the spotlight for a long, leading to pregnancy rumours.

    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 9:17 AM IST

    Katrina Kaif has been out of the public eye for quite some time. The actress also recently skipped the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, fueling suspicions about her pregnancy. After two years of courtship, Katrina married actor Vicky Kaushal in December 20221.

    Netizens believe Katrina has been avoiding the spotlight because she is pregnant. According to the Hindustan Times, Katrina is preoccupied with her profession and is not expecting a child with Vicky.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vicky appeared alone at Ambani's Ganpati event last week, disappointing Katrina's admirers. "There have been persistent rumours that Katrina is pregnant, particularly following her recent appearance in Kolkata for a brand." "She was seen wearing flowing clothing, and people at the event said she was very particular about not letting too many people around her, as if she was trying to hide," a source told HT.

    "There is no truth in any such rumours," the insider added of the pregnancy rumours. She is not pregnant, and she is not shunning the public eye as a result. She is simply preoccupied with work and relocating between places for job obligations."

    "She left Mumbai for a shoot just 3-4 days before the festivities began, while she was shooting for a commercial advertisement in Mumbai 15 days ago." And she wasn't recognised at the airport since she had an early flight, so she wasn't papped. So she's been preoccupied with shoots and work, which has kept her out of the public spotlight," the person continued.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently discussed establishing a family with Katrina Kaif and if the couple feels any pressure from their respective families to have a child.

    The Sardar Udham actor added that his and her families are both quite relaxed and do not put any strain on them. "Koi bhi nahi daal raha," Vicky stated to Radio City. Vaise kehte hain. (No one. They are pleasant people)."

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 9:17 AM IST
