HCA Awards 2023: RRR wins big; SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan give heartfelt speech - WATCH

The film RRR is becoming a globally loved movie. It is making our Indian cinema so proud with each passing day. RRR has won the Best International Film honor, Best Original Song, Best Stunts, and Best Action Film awards at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards. Actor Ram Charan and noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli accepted the award. Check out their heartfelt and moving acceptance speech here.

RRR is on a roll! The SS Rajamouli directorial, which starred Ram Charan and NTR Jr, is making our country India so proud since its release. Now, the film's team has added more feathers to their cap. After winning the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR has won big at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards 2023.

The blockbuster bagged the Best International Film honor at the award ceremony on Saturday. Not only that, But RRR has also won two other awards in the Best Original Song, Best Stunts, and Best Action Film categories. The film managed to beat Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

RRR star Ram Charan joined Rajamouli on stage to accept the Best International Film award. An elated Ram Charan greeted the attendees with joined hands. Ram Charan said, "I did not expect to come up on stage. I was told by my director, to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It is a great response. So, we will come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much."

The noted director and filmmaker, SS Rajamouli, has dedicated the win to fellow Indian filmmakers. He added, "It is for all of us to believe we can make international films. Thank you to HCA for that. It means a lot. Thank you very much again. Jai Hind."

Now it will be exciting to witness for the entire industry and the die-hard RRR fans who wait eagerly for the Oscars 2023. The Oscars Awards will happen on March 12. The film's song Naatu Naatu has got nominated in the Best Original Song category.

