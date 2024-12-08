Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's recent cryptic post has caught social media users' attention. The star, took to his blog and social media platform ‘X’ to share a cryptic post in which he called out ‘idiots’ and people with ‘limited brain’.

The KBC host took to X and wrote, “T 5216 – बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं, अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं (The creators who derive their own meaning from every word, hide the misfortunes of their personal lives)."

T 5216 - बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं , अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 7, 2024

Taking to blog, Amitabh wrote, “Idiots and those with limited brain – never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecelic fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies in such.."

It's unknown what motivated Amitabh Bachchan to distribute the posts. The posts were released one day after Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan appeared together at a wedding. The pair, who have been the subject of divorce rumours for months, posed gracefully with the hosts and other party attendees. Aishwarya, dressed in a magnificent black-and-gold ethnic attire, complimented her husband Abhishek, who wore a crisp black suit with red-rimmed glasses for added flare.

Although the pair has not addressed the allegations of their divorce, Amitabh's blog entry last month obliquely addressed them. Big B's enigmatic yet deep work emphasised the need of privacy while dismissing unproven accusations.

He wrote, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications… Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in."

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who tied the knot in April 2007, remain one of Bollywood's most recognised couples. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011.

