Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post, calls out people with ‘limited brain’

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's recent cryptic post has caught social media users' attention. The star, took to his blog and social media platform ‘X’ to share a cryptic post in which he called out ‘idiots’ and people with ‘limited brain’.

Is Amitabh Bachchan angry? Big B shares cryptic post calls out people with limited brain RBA
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 12:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan, a legendary Bollywood actor, looked disturbed in his latest postings. In the early hours of Sunday, the actor took to his blog and social networking site 'X' to release a mysterious remark in which he referred to 'idiots' and individuals with 'limited brain'. 

The KBC host took to X and wrote, “T 5216 – बनाने वाले जो हर शब्द का अपना ही अर्थ निकलते हैं, अपने निजी जीवन के अनर्थ को छिपाते हैं (The creators who derive their own meaning from every word, hide the misfortunes of their personal lives)."

Taking to blog, Amitabh wrote, “Idiots and those with limited brain – never a dearth of such in this World ; they make and print their own imbecelic fakes each day to hide their own personal, brainless, half witted deficiencies in such.."

It's unknown what motivated Amitabh Bachchan to distribute the posts. The posts were released one day after Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan appeared together at a wedding. The pair, who have been the subject of divorce rumours for months, posed gracefully with the hosts and other party attendees. Aishwarya, dressed in a magnificent black-and-gold ethnic attire, complimented her husband Abhishek, who wore a crisp black suit with red-rimmed glasses for added flare.

Although the pair has not addressed the allegations of their divorce, Amitabh's blog entry last month obliquely addressed them. Big B's enigmatic yet deep work emphasised the need of privacy while dismissing unproven accusations.   

He wrote, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications… Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in."

Aishwarya and Abhishek, who tied the knot in April 2007, remain one of Bollywood’s Aishwarya and Abhishek, who married in April 2007, remain one of Bollywood's most recognised couples. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in November 2011. most celebrated couples. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

