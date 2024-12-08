Sharmila Tagore's bikini photoshoot SHOCKING story

Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor's mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, turned 80. She was born in Kanpur in 1944 and started acting at 14.
Sharmila Tagore is said to be the first Bollywood actress to wear a bikini in films. She also did a bikini photoshoot.
Sharmila Tagore's bikini photoshoot pictures were all over Mumbai's hoardings. News arrived that her future mother-in-law was visiting.
Sharmila was shocked upon learning about her future mother-in-law's visit. She quickly had her bikini photos removed from the hoardings.
Sharmila Tagore debuted in 1964 with "Kashmir Ki Kali" opposite Shammi Kapoor. She shared the screen with every Bollywood legend.
Sharmila Tagore starred in films like Waqt, Devar, An Evening in Paris, Aradhana, Safar, Amar Prem, Daag, Chupke Chupke, and more.
Sharmila Tagore fell in love with and married Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, adopting the name Ayesha Begum.
Sharmila Tagore has three children: Saif, Saba, and Soha Ali Khan. Her daughter-in-law is Kareena Kapoor, and they share a great bond.
Sharmila Tagore has a special bond with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. She has 5 grandchildren, including Ibrahim, Taimur, Jeh, and Inaaya.
