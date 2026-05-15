Sutapa Sikdar, wife of the late Irrfan Khan, posted an emotional birthday wish for son Babil Khan. She shared a heartfelt poem and a collage of pictures on Instagram, reminiscing about his childhood and sending him love and blessings.

Sutapa Sikdar pens heartfelt birthday wish for son Babil

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared warm birthday wishes to her son Babil Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sutapa penned a poem, sending him much love and blessings. "Falak tak naam ho Tera Roshan ..bas tu zameen pe Kadam jamaye rakhna ..Qareeb Chaand taare hon.. sukoon ki nindiya ko Palko mein basaye rehna !!aameen saalgirah Mubarak !!meri jaan meri Umar tumhe lag jaaye ...love you babilaa. Happy birthday! The tiny paw print have become size 10 now! Travel wide, travel well, travel to be wise and you will swell!!" Sutapa wrote.

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She included a collage of pictures, featuring Babil. It is worth mentioning that Sutapa often makes candid reflections on her shared moments with family, offering a personal glimpse into her life.

Remembering Irrfan Khan

Sutapa Sikdar shares son Babil with her husband, late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it.

Considered one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry, the actor worked in some of the most critically acclaimed films in India, like 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'.

Babil Khan's next project

On the work front for Babil Khan, the actor recently announced his next project, 'Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market' with filmmaker Babu Janardhan.

The film's first poster was shared on Gurukripa Productions' social media handle, along with a caption, "Presenting the title look poster of our film. #gandhibazarsundaymarket. Gurukripa proudly takes a step forward in introducing Babil Khan to Malayalam cinema. A new journey begins." (ANI)