Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Ambanis and others to attend

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, wedded her long-term boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan's Udaipur. After registering their marriage in Mumbai on January 3, the bride and groom and their friends and family flew to Rajasthan for the wedding celebrations. Their white wedding was just stunning. Aamir Khan is due to hold a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai today, January 13, with sources claiming it would be a star-studded occasion.

According to India Today, Aamir Khan has invited important members of the entertainment business to the wedding celebration. The guest list is expected to include celebrities like as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, and Deols, among others. The appearance of these well-known figures at the big event in Mumbai is highly anticipated.

“For the wedding reception, Ambanis have given their venue at NMACC to accommodate the guests. A rough estimate of over 2,500 guests are expected to attend the reception at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) venue,” the report further suggested.

The major event is expected to draw a huge crowd, with around 2500 people scheduled to attend. The Khan family has created an elaborate meal for the celebration, with foods from nine different states. “The Gujarati menu apparently dominates the palate, with Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food also on the list,” the report read.

On January 10, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged vows and rings in Udaipur. The internet is ablaze with images and videos that capture the essence of their stunning wedding. Ira looked gorgeous in a white gown, while Nupur looked good in a formal suit. They were a wonderful fit as they walked down the aisle hand in hand.

The description on the official photographers' post said, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony." While it seemed odd, it was one of the most genuine and spontaneous love experiences we'd ever experienced. The pair exchanged vows in front of relatives and friends amid the Aravalli Alps. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, you have my heartfelt congrats. It was a privilege to be a part of your wedding."

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid, Kiran Rao, and Azad stood with the newlyweds in a beautiful shot. Ira and Nupur dated for several years before marrying in a wedding ceremony. During the COVID-19 lockdown, their love story began.