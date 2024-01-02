Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding: Aamir Khan's residence lights up ahead of daughter's shaadi

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Nupur Shikhare this month. According to reports, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have an intimate wedding in Mumbai, followed by a court marriage.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira is getting ready to marry her fiancé Nupur Shikhare today, and the festivities have already begun. A video of Iran Khan's wedding location is going viral on social media. In the video, Ira Khan's home is decked out in purple and gold fairy lights. The families are currently planning pre-wedding activities.

Ira Khan has been posting updates on social media about her pre-wedding celebrations. Earlier, actress Mithila Palkar rushed to Instagram and published a photo of herself with the bride and husband on her Stories.

In another Instagram Story, Ira may be seen posing with her partner Nupur, Mithila, and two other family members. Ira wore a crimson saree to the celebrations, while Nupur wore a long red kurta with a black pyjama. After being engaged in Italy in 2022, the couple threw an engagement celebration in Mumbai for close friends and family.

Along with the pics, she penned a long note for her partner and wrote, ''I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more.'

According to reports, Ira and Nupur will marry in a Maharashtrian way on Wednesday morning. Ira had revealed a sneak glimpse of her wedding invitations, which featured personalised puzzles and a head massager.

Aamir has lately revealed details regarding Ira's wedding. "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai," he remarked in an interview with News18. (I'm incredibly emotional, and I'm sure I'll cry a lot during Ira's wedding). Because I am quite emotional, discussions in the family have already began that 'Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)'. "I can't stop smiling or crying."