Virat Kohli celebrated RCB's six-wicket win over SRH in the IPL 2026 opener by blowing a flying kiss to his wife, Anushka Sharma. The gesture went viral, as Kohli also starred in the match, scoring 69 and crossing 6000 T20 runs.

King Kohli's Adorable Gesture for Anushka Sharma

When it comes to giving fans a glimpse of the adorable Virushka bond, Virat Kohli never misses a beat. On Saturday, moments after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a spectacular six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2026 opener at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the star batter turned toward the stands and blew a flying kiss to his wife, actor Anushka Sharma. Within minutes, clips of his adorable gesture went viral on social media, with fans calling it yet another "green flag" moment from King Kohli. Many couldn't help but gush over the couple's bond, with one user joking, "Someone tell them they're already married," while another described it as the "moment of the day."

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RCB's Dominant Win in IPL Opener

Talking about the match, RCB chased a target of 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and pulled off a dominant six-wicket win at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Kohli, along with Devdutt Padikkal, played a crucial role in the chase, helping the team reach the target with 26 balls to spare. The win marked a strong start for RCB in the IPL 2026 season, with the team also registering one of the fastest 200-plus chases in the tournament's history.

Kohli Anchors Record Chase

RCB's chase began with a couple of boundaries in the first over off the bat of Phil Salt, but he fell early, in the very next over, for eight runs. However, Kohli looked in sublime touch from the first ball. He anchored the innings with a brilliant 69 off 38 deliveries, including five sixes. He became the first batter to score 6000 runs in the T20s. Kohli also became the first batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in chases.